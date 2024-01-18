en English
Health

Study Sheds Light on the Impact of Brain’s Extracellular Space and Potassium Levels on Brain Function

By: Olalekan Adigun
Published: January 18, 2024 at 3:42 am EST
Study Sheds Light on the Impact of Brain's Extracellular Space and Potassium Levels on Brain Function

A new study led by postdoctoral researcher Andrea Grostl Dietz at the Center for Translational Neuromedicine has provided significant insights into the largely uncharted territory of the brain’s extracellular space, which accounts for up to 20% of the brain’s volume. By investigating the effects of minor variations in the brain’s natural potassium levels on brain activity in mice, the research team has uncovered the profound impact of these changes on neurotransmitter release and behavior.

Potassium’s Influence on Brain Activity

The study revealed that even slight alterations in extracellular potassium levels can significantly affect the release of neuromodulators like dopamine, which play an essential role in regulating various functions such as behavior, attention, sleep cycles, and more. A decrease in potassium levels led to the mice sleeping 25% more, along with exhibiting reduced activity and coordination. On the other hand, an increase in potassium levels resulted in heightened activity and improved coordination.

Extracellular Space: A New Frontier in Brain Research

Dietz underscores the need to pay greater attention to the extracellular space in research related to the brain. This is due to the substantial effects it has on brain function, as demonstrated by the study’s findings. While the research did not directly address mental health disorders, Dietz believes that a more profound comprehension of potassium’s role and the extracellular space could enhance our understanding of mental health conditions such as schizophrenia, where potassium levels are known to be impacted.

Potential Implications for Mental Health Treatments

This newfound knowledge could potentially guide the development of treatments that aim to balance potassium levels in patients with mental health disorders. Given the significance of the extracellular space and the role of potassium in brain function, these findings may prove to be a groundbreaking step towards developing more effective strategies for managing and treating mental health conditions.

Olalekan Adigun

Hailing from the vibrant heart of Africa, Olalekan Adigun stands as a seasoned journalist and editor with a rich legacy in digital journalism. His passion for the written word shines through as he navigates the complexities of modern-day reportage. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Olalekan honed his craft across various news platforms, amassing a wealth of experience and insights. His deep commitment to the journalistic pursuit makes him a formidable voice in the ever-evolving media landscape.

