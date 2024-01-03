en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Education

Study Sheds Light on Diversity in US Health Professions Programs

author
By: Momen Zellmi
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:42 pm EST
Study Sheds Light on Diversity in US Health Professions Programs

A breakthrough study published in JAMA Network Open has shed light on the diversity of students enrolled in US health professions programs. The study encompassed a range of programs including Doctor of Medicine (MD), Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine (DO), Doctor of Dental Surgery (DDS), Doctor of Dental Medicine (DMD), and Doctor of Pharmacy (PharmD) degrees. The study focused on underrepresented minoritized groups and the sex distribution in these programs and compared them with the age-adjusted US population.

Unveiling the Diversity Statistics

Data from 2003 to 2019 involving over half a million applicants was meticulously analyzed using descriptive statistics and a representation quotient (RQ). The RQ was employed to compare the proportion of each subgroup in the health professions programs with their proportion in the US Census population. The findings painted a hopeful picture. It indicated an increase in the presence of underrepresented minoritized groups in most health professions programs.

Shifting Gender Dynamics in Healthcare Education

However, the study also highlighted a significant decrease in the percentage of male students when compared to the age-adjusted population. This shift in gender dynamics in health education is an important aspect that needs further exploration.

Impact on Healthcare Delivery

The increase in racial and ethnic diversity in these programs is a positive step towards reducing health disparities and improving healthcare delivery for a diverse population. The study emphasizes the benefits of a diverse healthcare workforce that can cater to the varied needs of an increasingly diverse population.

Challenges to Achieving True Representation

However, the study also hints at the existence of cultural, socioeconomic, and legal challenges to achieving true representation. Recent legal decisions affecting race considerations in college admissions underscore these challenges. The journey towards achieving true representation in health education is a complex one, and these findings shed light on the road ahead.

0
Education Health United States
author

Momen Zellmi

Momen Zellmi stands out as an esteemed political commentator, researcher, and diplomatic counselor. With a doctorate in Language Policy, he has helmed editorial roles at key regional news outlets such as KomalNews, Shrova Agency, and Zanko Kurd. Zellmi's compelling articles have caught the eye of international audiences, solidifying his reputation in journalism. Among his acclaimed publications are two insightful books: "Islamic Jihadists in the Middle East" and "ISIS: Origins and Trajectory." These tomes cast a discerning light on the ascendancy and sway of radical groups in the Middle East, unearthing their deep-seated objectives and game plans. Given his profound understanding of Middle Eastern political intricacies, Zellmi proves an invaluable correspondent for any newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Education

See more
2 mins ago
Supreme Court Dismisses Petition Against DMK's Anti-NEET Campaign
In a significant development, the Supreme Court of India has rejected a petition aimed at halting the signature campaign of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) in Tamil Nadu. This campaign seeks the abolition of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) for medical college admissions. The petition was dismissed by a bench featuring Justice Surya Kant and
Supreme Court Dismisses Petition Against DMK's Anti-NEET Campaign
UTC Announces Major Police Department Reorganization to Bolster Campus Safety
12 mins ago
UTC Announces Major Police Department Reorganization to Bolster Campus Safety
Unprecedented Surge in University's International Master's Programmes Applications for 2024
13 mins ago
Unprecedented Surge in University's International Master's Programmes Applications for 2024
Zambia’s Higher Education Loans Board Awards Student Loans for 2023/2024 Academic Year
2 mins ago
Zambia’s Higher Education Loans Board Awards Student Loans for 2023/2024 Academic Year
Lenore Blum: A Legendary Journey in Mathematics and Computer Science
3 mins ago
Lenore Blum: A Legendary Journey in Mathematics and Computer Science
Dayton Public Schools Announces Policy Change Following Bus Driver Assault
12 mins ago
Dayton Public Schools Announces Policy Change Following Bus Driver Assault
Latest Headlines
World News
Exciting Changes to Icebox Map Set to Shift VALORANT Meta
39 seconds
Exciting Changes to Icebox Map Set to Shift VALORANT Meta
GOP Candidate Vivek Ramaswamy Advocates Unity, Rejects Media Bias at Town Hall Meeting
1 min
GOP Candidate Vivek Ramaswamy Advocates Unity, Rejects Media Bias at Town Hall Meeting
UFC Fighter Chuck Liddell Requests Legal Separation Amidst Divorce Settlement
1 min
UFC Fighter Chuck Liddell Requests Legal Separation Amidst Divorce Settlement
Supreme Court Dismisses Petition Against DMK's Anti-NEET Campaign
2 mins
Supreme Court Dismisses Petition Against DMK's Anti-NEET Campaign
South African Visionary, Ndou, Aims to Reform Political Landscape Amid Upcoming Elections
2 mins
South African Visionary, Ndou, Aims to Reform Political Landscape Amid Upcoming Elections
Sowore Calls for Unity, Criticizes 'Wicked Leaders' and Challenges President Tinubu to Join Marathon
2 mins
Sowore Calls for Unity, Criticizes 'Wicked Leaders' and Challenges President Tinubu to Join Marathon
Warren Bentley: A Non-League Football Icon Bids Adieu to the Sport
3 mins
Warren Bentley: A Non-League Football Icon Bids Adieu to the Sport
Lafayette Mayor-President Monique Boulet Announces Key Appointments
3 mins
Lafayette Mayor-President Monique Boulet Announces Key Appointments
Financial Uncertainty Casts Doubt on Texas Rangers' Ability to Re-Sign Jordan Montgomery
3 mins
Financial Uncertainty Casts Doubt on Texas Rangers' Ability to Re-Sign Jordan Montgomery
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
20 mins
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
1 hour
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
1 hour
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
2 hours
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now
2 hours
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now
Xbox Game Pass Unveils High-Profile January 2024 Lineup
2 hours
Xbox Game Pass Unveils High-Profile January 2024 Lineup
Nintendo Switch 2 Rumors: Enhanced Performance and the Return of Beloved Franchises?
2 hours
Nintendo Switch 2 Rumors: Enhanced Performance and the Return of Beloved Franchises?
Kachin Independence Army Claims to Have Shot Down Myanmar Military Helicopter
2 hours
Kachin Independence Army Claims to Have Shot Down Myanmar Military Helicopter
Cuba Registers Significant Drop in Infant Mortality Rate
2 hours
Cuba Registers Significant Drop in Infant Mortality Rate

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app