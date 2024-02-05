Study Reveals White Americans More Prone to 'Deaths of Despair'

A groundbreaking new study has unveiled a startling pattern: White Americans appear more prone to 'deaths of despair'—attributable to drugs, alcohol, suicide, and other health issues—even amid lower overall levels of psychological distress than Black and Hispanic Americans. The study, orchestrated by Hui Zheng, a professor of sociology at The Ohio State University, and co-authored by doctoral student Yoonyoung Choi, explores the reach of despair beyond the realms of drug, alcohol, and suicide-related deaths, encompassing obesity, cardiovascular diseases, cancer, and Alzheimer's disease.

Despair Among White Americans

This trend is especially pronounced among white Americans lacking a college degree. The team scrutinized data from 1997 to 2014 and discovered an uptick in psychological distress among white Americans, the steepest surge noted among those without a college education. Although the study did not delve into the roots of this escalating despair among whites, other researches have hinted at drivers like job loss, perceived status decline, dwindling religious participation, and dip in marriage rates.

Revising The 'Deaths of Despair' Narrative

The findings cast a new light on the original 'deaths of despair' narrative, as sketched out by economists Anne Case and Angus Deaton, which narrowed its focus on drugs, alcohol, and suicide. The study revealed that psychological distress paves the way for a wide array of health issues that build up to mortality, not just substance abuse and suicide.

Protection Offered By Religiosity and Social Support

The study also indicated that Black and Hispanic Americans might be shielded from the harshest impacts of psychological distress, thanks to factors like higher religiosity and robust social support. This research underscores the need for more in-depth investigation to comprehend the factors dictating the varying vulnerability to despair among different racial and ethnic groups.