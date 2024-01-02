en English
Health

Study Reveals Role of Hypoxanthine in Inducing EMT in Breast Cancer

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 2, 2024 at 3:58 pm EST
A recent study has unveiled the significant influence of metabolites in the ethyl acetate extract of MDA MB 231 conditioned media on the epithelial-mesenchymal transition (EMT) in various breast cancer cell lines. The research team compared metabolite profiles from the highly metastatic MDA MB 231 cell line with those of the less metastatic MCF 7 line, using H-NMR and comparative metabolomics analysis. The result was the identification of several unique metabolites to MDA MB 231 that possess metastatic potential.

Unveiling the Metastatic Potential of Hypoxanthine

Notably, the researchers associated hypoxanthine with a complete EMT effect, suggesting it contributes to the metastatic behavior of the cell line. Multivariate analyses including hierarchical cluster analysis (HCA), partial least squares discriminant analysis (PLS-DA), and principal component analysis (PCA) were critical in differentiating the metabolite profiles of the two cell lines. The study’s enrichment analyses exposed pathways related to one-carbon metabolism, a known contributor to metastatic traits.

Hypoxanthine Enhances Migration and Invasion

Further experiments confirmed that hypoxanthine not only enhances the migration and invasion capabilities of MCF 7 cells but is also absorbed by cells via the equilibrative nucleoside transporter ENT2. The study also explored the possibility of inhibiting hypoxanthine uptake using dipyridamole, potentially disrupting hypoxanthine-induced EMT. The research identified purine nucleoside phosphorylase (PNP) as a potential target for intervention.

Hypoxanthine Treatment and EMT

The results indicated that hypoxanthine treatment increased Snail transcription factor expression, ROS production, MMP-2 protein abundance, and HIF-1α gene expression. Each of these factors is associated with an aggressive cancer phenotype and EMT. This study underscores the potential of metabolites in inducing EMT in breast cancer and opens new avenues for therapeutic interventions targeting metastatic behavior.

Health Science & Technology
Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

