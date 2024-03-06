Study Reveals Preventative Care Gap in Sickle Cell Anemia Among Children

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mar 6, 2024--A recent study by Children's Hospital Los Angeles (CHLA) has uncovered a significant gap in the preventative care provided to children with sickle cell anemia, highlighting disparities in health care access and quality. Led by Ashaunta Anderson, MD, MPH, MSHS, the research found that a mere fraction of affected children received nationally recommended preventative treatments, such as antibiotics and brain ultrasounds, to mitigate serious health risks.

Disparities in Preventative Care

The CHLA team analyzed Medicaid claims data across California and Georgia from 2010 to 2019, focusing on adherence to two key preventative care standards for young patients with sickle cell anemia. Results showed only about 20% of children aged 3 months to 5 years received necessary antibiotics annually, and around half of those aged 2 to 15 underwent transcranial Doppler ultrasounds to assess stroke risk. This shortfall points to a broader issue of healthcare access and quality among low-income families and those insured by Medicaid, particularly in varying geographic and specialist care settings.

Impact of Healthcare Disparities

The study's findings underscore the significant role that social determinants and health care disparities play in the management of sickle cell anemia. Children in rural areas and those under the care of pediatric hematologists were more likely to receive the standard of care, suggesting that both location and specialist access are critical factors. Additionally, as children age, the likelihood of receiving recommended annual scans decreases, although the overall percentage of children receiving scans has improved over the study period.

Improving Care for Sickle Cell Patients

The research team, including specialists from CHLA and contributors across multiple institutions, advocates for increased awareness and education among both healthcare providers and families. By tracking these quality measures nationwide, Dr. Anderson believes that targeted quality improvement programs can be developed to enhance care delivery. The ultimate goal is to bridge the care gap for children with sickle cell anemia, ensuring they receive the preventative treatments necessary to lead healthier lives.

The study's revelations are a call to action for healthcare systems, policymakers, and community leaders to address the disparities in sickle cell anemia care. By focusing on equitable access to preventative treatments and specialist care, there is hope for improving the health outcomes of one of the most vulnerable patient populations.