Study Reveals Preoperative Urine Cultures Unlinked to Reduced Post-Surgery Infection Risk in US Veterans

A comprehensive cohort study involving over 250,000 US veterans undergoing surgical procedures at Department of Veterans Affairs medical centers found no significant difference in postoperative infection risk between surgeries with and without preoperative urine culture. This research challenges the common clinical practice of administering preoperative urine cultures to prevent post-surgical urinary tract and surgical site infections.

Objective and Methodology

The study aimed to evaluate the impact of preoperative urine cultures on the incidence of postoperative urinary tract infections (UTIs) and surgical site infections (SSIs), irrespective of patient baseline characteristics or surgery type. Utilizing machine learning and inverse probability of treatment weighting (IPTW) to balance patient characteristics, researchers analyzed surgeries performed from January 1, 2017, to December 31, 2019, across 112 US Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) medical centers. The analysis, spanning January 2023 to January 2024, sought to provide a clear assessment by mitigating confounding factors.

Key Findings

The IPTW-adjusted analysis showed that preoperative urine cultures were not associated with a significant reduction in the risk of SSIs (adjusted odds ratio [AOR] 0.99) or postoperative UTIs (AOR 1.18). These findings were consistent even when focusing specifically on surgeries involving prosthetic implants, such as orthopedic and neurosurgery, which did not show a significant difference in infection risk with or without preoperative urine culture. This study underscores the low value of preoperative urine culture as an intervention for most surgical patients, questioning its widespread use despite guidelines advising against it.

Implications and Future Directions

The study's outcomes support the deimplementation of routine preoperative urine cultures and associated antibiotic treatments, particularly for asymptomatic bacteriuria, which has been identified as a significant factor in inappropriate antibiotic use. By challenging longstanding clinical practices, this research contributes to the ongoing discourse on optimizing preoperative care to prevent post-surgical infections without unnecessary interventions. As healthcare continues to evolve, findings like these highlight the importance of evidence-based practices in improving patient outcomes and reducing the misuse of antibiotics.

Reflecting on these insights, the medical community is encouraged to reevaluate preoperative protocols in light of emerging evidence. This study not only adds to the body of knowledge questioning the efficacy of certain pre-surgical routines but also prompts a broader conversation on how best to integrate guideline recommendations into clinical practice. As we move forward, further research tailored to specific surgical contexts and patient populations may be necessary to refine preoperative care strategies, ensuring they are both effective and aligned with the latest evidence.