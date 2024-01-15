Study Reveals Potential Vascular Risks of E-Hookahs

In an age of evolving tobacco product alternatives, electronic hookahs, or e-hookahs, have come under scrutiny. Promoted as a safer choice, e-hookahs, also known as e-waterpipes and e-shisha, heat flavored aerosols that pass through water before inhalation. However, a recent study by the University of California’s Tobacco-Related Disease Research Program challenges this notion, unveiling potential hazards that could alter the perception of e-hookah’s safety.

E-Hookahs: A Closer Look

The study, involving 18 healthy adult hookah smokers, sought to assess the immediate effects of e-hookah vaping on vascular health. The selection criteria ensured participants were non-cigarette smokers, non-marijuana users, not on prescription medications, and neither pregnant nor breastfeeding. The researchers measured brachial artery flow-mediated dilation (FMD) and analyzed human umbilical vein endothelial cells (HUVECs) in blood samples.

The Unveiling of Vascular Risks

Contrary to the popular belief that e-hookahs are harmless, the study found that vaping e-hookah with nicotine significantly impaired blood vessel function. This was evidenced by reduced endothelial-dependent FMD and alterations in nitric oxide and reactive oxygen species levels. Interestingly, vaping without nicotine or sham vaping did not exhibit significant effects on vascular health. This pivotal finding indicates that nicotine is a key player in the vascular risks associated with e-hookah use.

Questioning the Safety Claims of E-Hookahs

These findings beg a reevaluation of the safety claims of e-hookahs and underscore the importance of long-term research on the effects of their use. While the study did not delve into the impact of flavors on vascular health, it raises concerns given that certain flavorings have been shown to impair endothelial function. The findings cast a shadow on e-hookahs, challenging their image as harmless tobacco alternatives.