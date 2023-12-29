en English
Health

Study Reveals Obesity in Midlife Could Induce Alzheimer’s-like Brain Changes

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 29, 2023 at 3:39 am EST
A groundbreaking study conducted by scientists at McGill University in Montreal reveals that obesity in midlife may induce brain changes akin to those seen in Alzheimer’s disease patients. Over 1,300 individuals, including Alzheimer’s and obese patients, were analyzed using brain scans. Researchers noticed a pattern of brain shrinkage in areas responsible for learning, memory, and judgment, akin to the patterns observed in Alzheimer’s patients. This is the first study of its kind to directly juxtapose brain shrinkage patterns between obese individuals and Alzheimer’s patients.

Obesity and Brain Shrinkage

Findings indicated a thinning of the cerebral cortex, a part of the brain linked with higher functions like speech and long-term memory. Although the obese subjects didn’t display evident cognitive deficits, the researchers suggest that such brain thinning could potentially denote an early stage in the development of Alzheimer’s disease.

Obesity: A Precursor to Alzheimer’s?

Obesity is associated with harmful conditions such as high blood pressure, high cholesterol, and type 2 diabetes, which can lead to blood vessel damage and potentially contribute to brain cell death. The study suggests a possible correlation between reaching a healthier weight and slowing cognitive decline, although a specific target weight has not been identified.

Can Weight Loss Reverse Brain Changes?

Experts are considering the possibility that weight loss could reverse some of the observed brain changes. However, there are concerns that certain stages of degeneration may be irreversible. These findings highlight the importance of managing obesity to reduce Alzheimer’s risk and pave the way for further research into the potential reversibility of brain changes through weight management.

Health Science & Technology
