Health

Study Reveals New Surgical Methods to Preserve Tooth Vitality in Jaw Cyst Cases

By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:12 am EST
A recent study has introduced a groundbreaking treatment concept and surgical technique for preserving the vitality of the pulp in teeth affected by jaw cysts. The study, which spanned 36 months, set out to evaluate the effectiveness and potential advantages of this innovative approach.

Preserving Tooth Vitality

The findings suggest that maintaining blood flow is a more reliable indicator of pulp vitality than traditional sensibility tests. This assertion is backed up by the study’s success in preserving tooth vitality in 84 involved teeth. Postoperative root canal therapy managed to resolve adverse symptoms in 19 teeth.

Modified Surgical Approach

The study implemented modifications to traditional cystectomy to preserve the anatomical structure and vitality of involved teeth. Teeth were diagnosed without the need for root canal therapy, and the cyst was carefully exposed to preserve nerve and blood supply. This approach saw an 81.55% preservation of tooth vitality without any recurrence of cysts.

Future of Pulp Vitality Assessment

Several methods, such as Laser Doppler flowmetry and pulse oximetry, are being contemplated for a more accurate assessment of pulp vitality. However, their adoption has been slow due to cost and complexity. Future studies aim to expand on the sample size and duration of study, with a focus on odontogenic and non-odontogenic cysts and the vitality status of the involved teeth.

No significant difference was found between cases involving multiple teeth and those involving a single tooth. This suggests that the preservation of pulp vitality is achievable using these adapted surgical methods. Traditional surgical techniques, which include root canal therapy and apicoectomy when the tooth root is exposed in the cyst cavity, can compromise tooth vitality.

No cyst recurrences were observed, and the bone cavity gradually disappeared in 34 cases, restoring normal bone density during the long-term follow-up. However, some teeth did require postoperative root canal therapy due to non-responsive pulp after three years.

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria.

