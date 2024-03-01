Study Reveals Medicare Advantage Offers Less Intensive Home Health Care than Traditional Medicare

A recent cross-sectional study has highlighted significant differences in the intensity of home health care services and patient outcomes between Medicare Advantage (MA) and Traditional Medicare (TM) patients. Analyzing data from 178,195 TM and 107,102 MA patients across 19 states, the study found that MA enrollees received fewer home health visits and had shorter lengths of stay, raising concerns about the potential for reduced functional outcomes and increased caregiver burden.

Comparative Analysis of Home Health Care Services

This study, conducted from January 2019 to December 2022, provides a comprehensive look at the disparities in home health care service intensity. MA patients experienced shorter home health lengths of stay by an average of 1.62 days and received fewer visits across nearly all disciplines, except for social work. Despite these differences, there was no significant variation in inpatient transfers between the two groups.

Patient Outcomes: Mobility and Self-Care

The study's findings also shed light on patient outcomes, particularly in terms of self-care and mobility functions. MA patients were 3% and 4% less likely to see improvements in mobility and self-care, respectively. However, they were 5% more likely to be discharged to the community compared to TM patients. This raises questions about the long-term implications of these service intensity differences on patient independence and quality of life.

Implications for Medicare Advantage Enrollees

The findings suggest that the administrative and cost-limiting incentives of MA plans may lead to less intensive home health care. This could have negative consequences for MA enrollees, including reduced functional independence or increased caregiver burden. The study calls into question the balance between cost-saving measures and the quality of patient care in Medicare Advantage plans, highlighting the need for ongoing scrutiny and potential policy adjustments to ensure that enrollees receive adequate care.

As Medicare Advantage enrollment continues to rise, surpassing Traditional Medicare, the implications of these findings are significant. They point to a need for careful consideration of how health care services are administered and the potential impact on patient outcomes. With the growing scrutiny of MA plans, especially concerning care rationing and prior authorization requirements, this study contributes valuable insights into the ongoing debate about the quality and intensity of care provided under different Medicare models.