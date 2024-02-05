Study Reveals Lower COVID-19 Vaccination Rates among HIV-Positive Individuals in Catalonia

In a recent study published in the Vaccines journal, a slightly lower rate of complete primary COVID-19 vaccination was observed among people with HIV in Catalonia as compared to those without HIV. The study, which was conducted from December 2020 to July 2022, was funded by the Fundació La Marató de TV3 and spearheaded by the Centre for Epidemiological Studies on HIV/AIDS and STI of Catalonia (CEEISCAT) and the Germans Trias i Pujol Research Institute (IGTP).

Study Parameters and Findings

This extensive study included over 200,000 individuals, out of which 18,330 were living with HIV. While 78.2% of people with HIV had completed their primary vaccination schedule, the same was true for 81.8% of those without HIV. Interestingly, the uptake of booster doses was higher in the HIV-positive group. Factors contributing to the lower rate of vaccination among people living with HIV included a prior SARS-CoV-2 diagnosis, migrant status, and socioeconomic challenges.

Disparities in Migrant Populations

The disparity in vaccination coverage was more pronounced in migrant populations. A related article published in the Open Forum Infectious Diseases journal focused exclusively on migrant individuals living with HIV. Despite lower vaccination rates and fewer SARS-CoV-2 tests, this group had similar rates of cumulative diagnoses, hospitalizations, and ICU admissions as local natives. However, the risk of severe COVID-19 was higher among migrants with multiple comorbidities.

Addressing Vaccine Access and Hesitancy

The purpose of these studies is not just to present facts but to use these findings to improve vaccine access and tackle hesitancy among vulnerable groups. Barriers such as economic inequalities, lack of information, structural discrimination, language barriers, and distrust in the healthcare system need to be addressed. Strategies to promote vaccination among migrant populations and those living with HIV are urgently needed.