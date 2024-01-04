en English
Health

Study Reveals Key Indicators of Survival Outcomes in Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients

By: Saboor Bayat
Published: January 3, 2024 at 7:34 pm EST
Study Reveals Key Indicators of Survival Outcomes in Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients

A comprehensive study has meticulously analyzed the clinicopathological characteristics of 176 non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) patients and their correlation with recurrence-free survival (RFS) and overall survival (OS). The median age of the subjects was 70, with a significant majority being male smokers. These patients were classified according to the eighth edition of the TNM staging system, with adenocarcinoma being the most common histological variant.

Key Observations

In lung adenocarcinoma (LUAD) patients, the pathological stage was found to be the only factor linked with RFS. However, lung squamous cell carcinoma (LUSC) patients manifested a more complex scenario. Here, both the pathological stage and the neutrophil-to-lymphocyte ratio (NLR) were significant factors. The univariate analysis offered another intriguing revelation: no factors were associated with OS in NSCLC and LUAD patients. But, somewhat surprisingly, the basophil percentage was correlated with OS in LUSC patients.

NLR: A Significant Indicator

The study’s multivariate analysis reinforced the significance of pathological stage and NLR in predicting worse RFS in LUAD and LUSC patients, respectively. Interestingly, the study failed to identify any significant factors for OS in LUSC patients, potentially due to the limited number of deaths. However, the study did manage to establish an NLR cutoff value of 4.787, which could be indicative of worse survival outcomes for LUSC patients.

The Role of Immune Cells in Tumor Tissues

Furthermore, the study utilized flow cytometry analysis to examine tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TILs), revealing that NLR negatively correlated with the frequency of certain immune cells in tumor tissues. This finding suggests that the NLR could serve as a mirror reflecting the immune condition of the tumor microenvironment (TME).

These pivotal findings could open up new avenues for precision medicine in the treatment of NSCLC. More studies are needed to corroborate these findings and to explore the potential of these indicators in improving the survival outcomes of NSCLC patients.

Health
author

Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

