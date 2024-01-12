en English
Health

Study Reveals Increased Mortality with Newly Diagnosed AF in COVID-19 Patients

By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:51 am EST
Study Reveals Increased Mortality with Newly Diagnosed AF in COVID-19 Patients

A recent study published in Scientific Reports has shed light on the alarming link between newly diagnosed atrial fibrillation (AF) and increased mortality rates among older U.S. veterans hospitalized due to COVID-19. The comprehensive research made use of data from the U.S. Veterans Health Administration, distinguishing between pre-existing AF and newly diagnosed AF in patients.

Scope of the Study

The study encompassed 23,299 veteran patients, with an average age of 76 years, who were hospitalized between June 1, 2020, and January 31, 2022. The findings were startling: 7.5% of patients were newly diagnosed with AF and 29% had pre-existing AF. It is the newly diagnosed AF that drew particular attention.

Newly Diagnosed AF and Mortality

Newly diagnosed AF was associated with a higher mortality rate, with figures pointing to a 16.5% in-hospital and 22.7% 30-day mortality rate. The study suggested that the advent of newly diagnosed AF may increase the risk of mortality by 10% as compared to pre-existing AF.

Strengths and Limitations

Despite its comprehensive nature, the study acknowledged its limitations. Potential biases in diagnosing AF and a lack of echocardiographic data, due to unavailability, were cited. Furthermore, the cohort was predominantly white, which might restrict the generalizability of the results to other racial and ethnic groups.

Need for Further Research

The research underscored the pressing need for further investigation to understand whether newly diagnosed AF is a marker or contributor to poor outcomes in COVID-19 patients. It stressed on the urgency to devise new strategies to prevent the onset of AF during SARS-CoV-2 infection. The findings, while significant, are the first step in a longer journey of understanding AF in the context of COVID-19.

Health United States
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

