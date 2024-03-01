Study Reveals Incarceration History Worsens Healthcare Access in US

FRIDAY, March 1, 2024 (HealthDay News) -- A recent study published in JAMA Health Forum by Jingxuan Zhao, M.P.H., from the American Cancer Society, and colleagues, sheds light on the critical issue of healthcare access disparities in the United States, focusing on individuals with an incarceration history. The research, analyzing data from the 2008 to 2018 National Longitudinal Survey of Youth 1979 cohort, reveals significant gaps in healthcare access and preventive service receipt among this demographic compared to those without such history.

Key Findings of the Study

The study included 7,963 participants, 586 of whom had an incarceration history. It was found that individuals with an incarceration history were less likely to have a usual source of care or to receive preventive services. This includes lower percentages in physical examinations, blood pressure tests, blood cholesterol level tests, blood glucose level tests, dental check-ups, and breast and colorectal cancer screenings. Even after adjusting for factors like educational attainment and health insurance, the disparities remained significant for several measures, highlighting a persistent barrier to healthcare for this population.

Addressing the Disparities

The research underscores the importance of improving access to education and health insurance coverage for people with an incarceration history as a means to mitigate these disparities. This suggestion aligns with broader discussions on healthcare as a basic human right and the need for comprehensive policies to address healthcare disparities among poor and low-income individuals, including those who have been incarcerated. We Can Break the Cycle of Poverty, Mental Illness and Prison, discusses the interconnections between incarceration, poverty, mental illness, and the lack of healthcare access, offering insights into the systemic changes needed to address these issues.

Broader Implications

This study's findings contribute to an ongoing dialogue about the social determinants of health and the systemic barriers that prevent equitable access to healthcare in the United States. By highlighting the specific challenges faced by individuals with an incarceration history, it calls for targeted interventions and policy reforms aimed at reducing health disparities and improving overall public health outcomes. The insights from this research may also influence the mobilization of eligible low-income voters, potentially shaping public policy to address these critical healthcare disparities.

As society grapples with these findings, it becomes clear that addressing healthcare access disparities for individuals with an incarceration history requires a multifaceted approach. This includes not only policy reforms and enhanced support systems but also a collective effort to destigmatize incarceration and prioritize the health and well-being of all individuals, irrespective of their past. The path forward demands a concerted effort to bridge these gaps, ensuring that healthcare as a basic human right is accessible to everyone, paving the way for a healthier and more equitable society.