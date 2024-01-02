en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Study Reveals Impact of Mouth Breathing on Periodontal Health

author
By: Olalekan Adigun
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:46 pm EST
Study Reveals Impact of Mouth Breathing on Periodontal Health

A recent study has shed new light on the impact of mouth breathing on the efficacy of scaling and root planing (SRP) in patients suffering from chronic periodontitis (CP). Dividing patients into two groups, mouth breathers (MB) and nose breathers (NB), the research analyzed various periodontal parameters such as plaque index (PI), gingival index (GI), bleeding on probing (BOP), probing depth (PD), and clinical attachment loss (CAL).

Comparative Analysis Between Mouth and Nose Breathers

At the outset, both groups displayed comparable baseline values across these periodontal parameters. Following SRP, a significant improvement was observed in both groups across PI, GI, BOP, PD, and CAL, with continuous progress monitored up to the 12th week. However, a distinct difference was noted at the 4th week post-SRP, with MBs showing less improvement in full mouth PI and BOP compared to NBs. This is potentially attributable to the drying effects of mouth breathing on local defense mechanisms, and the role of saliva in wound healing.

Effects on Periodontal Inflammation Control

By the 12th week, both groups exhibited similar improvements, indicating that despite the initial slower control of periodontal inflammation among MBs, it eventually aligns with NBs provided proper plaque control is maintained. The study further pointed out that mouth breathing might particularly affect the healing of palatal sites, with MBs showing less improvement in GI at these sites.

Strengths and Limitations of the Study

The study is notable for its strict inclusion criteria and consistent demographic variables. However, it acknowledges certain limitations, such as not assessing microbial plaque analysis and local inflammatory markers. These findings underscore the need for further research to fully understand the impact of mouth breathing on periodontal health.

0
Health Science & Technology
author

Olalekan Adigun

Hailing from the vibrant heart of Africa, Olalekan Adigun stands as a seasoned journalist and editor with a rich legacy in digital journalism. His passion for the written word shines through as he navigates the complexities of modern-day reportage. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Olalekan honed his craft across various news platforms, amassing a wealth of experience and insights. His deep commitment to the journalistic pursuit makes him a formidable voice in the ever-evolving media landscape.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Brad Feeken: A Coach, A Fighter, A Legacy Left Behind

By Salman Khan

Harry McKirdy's Emotional Return Overshadows Draw in Hibernian-Motherwell Match

By Salman Khan

Resetting Tech Habits in the New Year: Insights from Oliver Burkeman

By BNN Correspondents

Paddy Pimblett's Post-Fight Weight Gain Raises Concerns; Matt Frevola Issues Challenge

By Salman Khan

Unrecognized Grief: The Emotional Impact of Pet Loss ...
@Health · 5 mins
Unrecognized Grief: The Emotional Impact of Pet Loss ...
heart comment 0
IFA’s Rigorous 2023 Food Safety Measures: An Unwavering Commitment to Public Health

By Safak Costu

IFA's Rigorous 2023 Food Safety Measures: An Unwavering Commitment to Public Health
Former Student Files Weight Discrimination Lawsuit Against Michigan University

By BNN Correspondents

Former Student Files Weight Discrimination Lawsuit Against Michigan University
Utica Police Issue Urgent Appeal for Missing Suicidal Teen

By BNN Correspondents

Utica Police Issue Urgent Appeal for Missing Suicidal Teen
Strategizing for Success: Scaling Wellness Tech Startups

By BNN Correspondents

Strategizing for Success: Scaling Wellness Tech Startups
Latest Headlines
World News
Shehbaz Sharif's Nomination Papers Challenged Over Alleged Involvement in Supreme Court Attack
10 seconds
Shehbaz Sharif's Nomination Papers Challenged Over Alleged Involvement in Supreme Court Attack
GAO Report Reveals Challenges in Managing COVID-19 Relief Grants
11 seconds
GAO Report Reveals Challenges in Managing COVID-19 Relief Grants
Flavio Varela: A Boxer's Dream and a Nation's Aspiration
22 seconds
Flavio Varela: A Boxer's Dream and a Nation's Aspiration
Airdrieonians Triumph Over Inverness: A Testament to McCabe's Tactical Prowess
24 seconds
Airdrieonians Triumph Over Inverness: A Testament to McCabe's Tactical Prowess
DStv Premiership Mid-Season Review: Pirates, Chiefs, and Sundowns Make Notable Strides
26 seconds
DStv Premiership Mid-Season Review: Pirates, Chiefs, and Sundowns Make Notable Strides
Brad Feeken: A Coach, A Fighter, A Legacy Left Behind
26 seconds
Brad Feeken: A Coach, A Fighter, A Legacy Left Behind
Congressional Pacific Islands Caucus Reinforces U.S. Commitment in 2023
26 seconds
Congressional Pacific Islands Caucus Reinforces U.S. Commitment in 2023
APC Counters PDP's Criticism of President Tinubu's New Year Message
32 seconds
APC Counters PDP's Criticism of President Tinubu's New Year Message
NHL Imposes Fine on Ryan Hartman for High-Sticking Incident
32 seconds
NHL Imposes Fine on Ryan Hartman for High-Sticking Incident
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
46 mins
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
50 mins
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
53 mins
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
60 mins
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
1 hour
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
1 hour
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
2 hours
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
2 hours
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized
2 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app