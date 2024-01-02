Study Reveals Impact of Mouth Breathing on Periodontal Health

A recent study has shed new light on the impact of mouth breathing on the efficacy of scaling and root planing (SRP) in patients suffering from chronic periodontitis (CP). Dividing patients into two groups, mouth breathers (MB) and nose breathers (NB), the research analyzed various periodontal parameters such as plaque index (PI), gingival index (GI), bleeding on probing (BOP), probing depth (PD), and clinical attachment loss (CAL).

Comparative Analysis Between Mouth and Nose Breathers

At the outset, both groups displayed comparable baseline values across these periodontal parameters. Following SRP, a significant improvement was observed in both groups across PI, GI, BOP, PD, and CAL, with continuous progress monitored up to the 12th week. However, a distinct difference was noted at the 4th week post-SRP, with MBs showing less improvement in full mouth PI and BOP compared to NBs. This is potentially attributable to the drying effects of mouth breathing on local defense mechanisms, and the role of saliva in wound healing.

Effects on Periodontal Inflammation Control

By the 12th week, both groups exhibited similar improvements, indicating that despite the initial slower control of periodontal inflammation among MBs, it eventually aligns with NBs provided proper plaque control is maintained. The study further pointed out that mouth breathing might particularly affect the healing of palatal sites, with MBs showing less improvement in GI at these sites.

Strengths and Limitations of the Study

The study is notable for its strict inclusion criteria and consistent demographic variables. However, it acknowledges certain limitations, such as not assessing microbial plaque analysis and local inflammatory markers. These findings underscore the need for further research to fully understand the impact of mouth breathing on periodontal health.