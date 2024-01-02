Study Reveals Impact of Beverages on Tooth Discoloration during Chlorhexidine Treatment

In a significant revelation, a study backed by GSK Consumer Healthcare (now Haleon) and conducted by Fraunhofer IMWS, has shed light on the discoloration effects on teeth triggered by certain beverages when using mouth rinses that contain chlorhexidine (CHX). The study meticulously examined an array of eleven beverages, each with varying pH values and coloring, utilizing water as a standard of comparison. The primary objective of this research was to deliver guidelines on beverage consumption during CHX treatment to minimize discoloration.

A Deep Dive into the Research

The study simulated a 14-day cycle of CHX usage, encapsulating the interaction with artificial saliva, mouthwash, and the beverages, as well as mechanical teeth cleaning. CHX, a prevalent ingredient in mouthwash, can lead to discoloration owing to its positive charge binding to negatively charged surfaces in the mouth such as saliva, gingiva, and enamel, and to dye molecules from ingested beverages.

Unveiling the Findings

The findings of the study were revealing, pointing towards the fact that beverages with a high dye content, like black tea and red wine, engendered significant discoloration. On the flip side, the addition of milk to tea and coffee resulted in less durable discoloration layers. Moreover, brushing with toothpaste proved to be more effective than water in removing these layers.

Fraunhofer IMWS and its Contribution to Dental Health

The study employed scanning electron microscopy to scrutinize the microstructure of discoloration layers, thereby adding to Fraunhofer IMWS’s stature as a key research partner in dental and oral hygiene. The research team suggests that patients using CHX should incorporate milk into their tea and coffee, brush with toothpaste, and refrain from consuming beverages immediately after using mouthwash. This research stands as a testament to the continuous efforts made by Fraunhofer IMWS in enhancing our understanding of dental hygiene and health.