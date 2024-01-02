en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Study Reveals Impact of Beverages on Tooth Discoloration during Chlorhexidine Treatment

author
By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:28 pm EST
Study Reveals Impact of Beverages on Tooth Discoloration during Chlorhexidine Treatment

In a significant revelation, a study backed by GSK Consumer Healthcare (now Haleon) and conducted by Fraunhofer IMWS, has shed light on the discoloration effects on teeth triggered by certain beverages when using mouth rinses that contain chlorhexidine (CHX). The study meticulously examined an array of eleven beverages, each with varying pH values and coloring, utilizing water as a standard of comparison. The primary objective of this research was to deliver guidelines on beverage consumption during CHX treatment to minimize discoloration.

A Deep Dive into the Research

The study simulated a 14-day cycle of CHX usage, encapsulating the interaction with artificial saliva, mouthwash, and the beverages, as well as mechanical teeth cleaning. CHX, a prevalent ingredient in mouthwash, can lead to discoloration owing to its positive charge binding to negatively charged surfaces in the mouth such as saliva, gingiva, and enamel, and to dye molecules from ingested beverages.

Unveiling the Findings

The findings of the study were revealing, pointing towards the fact that beverages with a high dye content, like black tea and red wine, engendered significant discoloration. On the flip side, the addition of milk to tea and coffee resulted in less durable discoloration layers. Moreover, brushing with toothpaste proved to be more effective than water in removing these layers.

Fraunhofer IMWS and its Contribution to Dental Health

The study employed scanning electron microscopy to scrutinize the microstructure of discoloration layers, thereby adding to Fraunhofer IMWS’s stature as a key research partner in dental and oral hygiene. The research team suggests that patients using CHX should incorporate milk into their tea and coffee, brush with toothpaste, and refrain from consuming beverages immediately after using mouthwash. This research stands as a testament to the continuous efforts made by Fraunhofer IMWS in enhancing our understanding of dental hygiene and health.

0
Health Science & Technology
author

Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Emma Heming Willis Advocates for Community Support Following Bruce Willis' Dementia Diagnosis

By BNN Correspondents

Lingering Health Risks of Wildfire Smoke: Spotlight on Polycyclic Aromatic Hydrocarbons

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Pediatric Cancer Rates on the Rise in the US, Study Shows

By BNN Correspondents

Yale Scientists Break New Ground in Understanding Cancer Evolution

By Emmanuel Abara Benson

MAGTOTAL Trial: A Game Changer for Breast Cancer Surgery ...
@Health · 2 mins
MAGTOTAL Trial: A Game Changer for Breast Cancer Surgery ...
heart comment 0
Work Rumination: A Silent Threat to Romantic Relationships

By BNN Correspondents

Work Rumination: A Silent Threat to Romantic Relationships
Debunking Fruit Misconceptions: An Insight into Diabetes and Nutrition

By BNN Correspondents

Debunking Fruit Misconceptions: An Insight into Diabetes and Nutrition
Mother Donates Over 1,000 Onesies to NICUs, Inspired by Daughter’s Premature Birth

By BNN Correspondents

Mother Donates Over 1,000 Onesies to NICUs, Inspired by Daughter's Premature Birth
Two-Step Screening Protocol Promises Better Heart Failure Prevention for Diabetes Patients

By Geeta Pillai

Two-Step Screening Protocol Promises Better Heart Failure Prevention for Diabetes Patients
Latest Headlines
World News
Emma Heming Willis Advocates for Community Support Following Bruce Willis' Dementia Diagnosis
1 min
Emma Heming Willis Advocates for Community Support Following Bruce Willis' Dementia Diagnosis
Whoopi Goldberg Criticizes Trump Over Insurrection Allegations and Potential Ballot Disqualification
1 min
Whoopi Goldberg Criticizes Trump Over Insurrection Allegations and Potential Ballot Disqualification
Lingering Health Risks of Wildfire Smoke: Spotlight on Polycyclic Aromatic Hydrocarbons
1 min
Lingering Health Risks of Wildfire Smoke: Spotlight on Polycyclic Aromatic Hydrocarbons
Wrestling Star Naomi Rumored to Return to WWE
2 mins
Wrestling Star Naomi Rumored to Return to WWE
Danny Laudick Assumes Mayoral Mantle in Cedar Falls
2 mins
Danny Laudick Assumes Mayoral Mantle in Cedar Falls
Pediatric Cancer Rates on the Rise in the US, Study Shows
2 mins
Pediatric Cancer Rates on the Rise in the US, Study Shows
Yale Scientists Break New Ground in Understanding Cancer Evolution
2 mins
Yale Scientists Break New Ground in Understanding Cancer Evolution
Waterford Triumphs over Kerry in Munster Hurling League Opener
2 mins
Waterford Triumphs over Kerry in Munster Hurling League Opener
Ontario Lacrosse Association Delays Controversial Policy Amidst Strong Opposition
2 mins
Ontario Lacrosse Association Delays Controversial Policy Amidst Strong Opposition
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
43 mins
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
2 hours
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
2 hours
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
2 hours
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
5 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
6 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
6 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
6 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
6 hours
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app