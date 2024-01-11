en English
Health

Study Reveals High Substance Use Disorders in Certain Cancer Survivors

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 1:05 pm EST
Study Reveals High Substance Use Disorders in Certain Cancer Survivors

In a groundbreaking study involving 6,101 adult cancer survivors, it was discovered that the prevalence of substance use disorders (SUD) is significantly higher in survivors of certain cancer types. This illuminating revelation has highlighted the pressing need for integrating cancer and substance use disorder care for survivors particularly at risk.

Unraveling the Connection

The research, conducted under the proficient guidance of Dr. Devon K. Check, Ph.D., from the Duke University School of Medicine in Durham, North Carolina, has shed light on a previously unexplored arena of cancer survivorship. The study suggests that concerted efforts to understand and address the comorbidities of SUD in cancer survivors should be directed towards those cancer populations where the incidence of SUD is remarkably high.

Implications & Actions

The findings of this study carry profound implications for both healthcare policy and the management of cancer survivors. They necessitate the development of better screening, prevention, and treatment strategies that are tailored to the unique challenges faced by this group. Moreover, they underscore the importance of an integrated approach to care that acknowledges not just the physical, but also the psychological and behavioral health needs of cancer survivors.

Moving Forward

As we move forward, the key takeaway from this study is the urgent need to focus efforts on the cancer populations with a high prevalence of SUD. Identifying these populations and understanding their specific needs will be crucial for developing effective integrated care strategies. This is a critical step towards improving the overall quality of life and health outcomes for cancer survivors grappling with substance use disorders.

Health United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

