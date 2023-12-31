en English
Health

Study Reveals High Rate of Inappropriate Tazocin Prescriptions in Saudi Hospital

By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: December 31, 2023 at 8:23 am EST
Study Reveals High Rate of Inappropriate Tazocin Prescriptions in Saudi Hospital

A recent study conducted at King Fahad Specialist Hospital in Dammam, Saudi Arabia, has revealed a high rate of inappropriate prescriptions of Piperacillin/Tazobactam (Tazocin) in the treatment of community-acquired pneumonia (CAP). Covering patients aged 18 years and older admitted with a CAP diagnosis and administered intravenous Tazocin between November 2021 and October 2022, the study found that 66.6% of these prescriptions were unjustified.

Predominant Misuse in Certain Medical Specialties

Interestingly, the inappropriate prescribing rates varied significantly across different medical specialties. The oncology/palliative specialty was identified as the worst offender with an alarming rate of 90%. This discrepancy underscores the need for further investigation into the specific prescribing practices pertaining to Tazocin in these medical fields.

The Threat of Antimicrobial Resistance

The study draws attention to the overarching issue of antibiotic overprescription and misuse. This is a matter of grave concern as it accelerates the antimicrobial resistance (AMR) crisis. AMR is a global public health threat that increases healthcare costs, mortality, and morbidity. Tazocin, a broad-spectrum antibiotic, is effective against a variety of bacteria, including gram-positive, gram-negative, and anaerobic bacteria. It is frequently used for its antipseudomonal activity in empirical therapy for CAP.

Aligning with Guidelines

The study’s evaluation of Tazocin prescriptions was based on guidelines set forth by the Infectious Diseases Society of America (IDSA) and the American Thoracic Society (ATS). The objective was to assess whether the prescriptions were appropriate as per these guidelines. The findings suggest a significant deviation, indicating the need for more rigorous antibiotic stewardship.

In conclusion, the study fills a critical gap in data regarding Tazocin prescription for CAP in Saudi Arabia. It underscores the urgent need for more stringent antibiotic stewardship to curb the unwarranted use of broad-spectrum antibiotics like Tazocin, thereby helping to counteract the rising tide of AMR.

Health Saudi Arabia
Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

