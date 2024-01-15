en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Study Reveals Disparities in Air Pollution Emissions Reductions

author
By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:30 am EST
Study Reveals Disparities in Air Pollution Emissions Reductions

In the quest for cleaner air, a recent study by Columbia University’s Mailman School of Public Health reveals that not all strides are equal. The study, published in Nature Communications, delves into the racial, ethnic, and socioeconomic disparities in air pollution emissions reductions, post the enactment of the Clean Air Act (CAA) in the United States.

Decoding the Data

Analyzing county-level data from 1970 to 2010, the study brings to light the unevenness in air pollution reductions across different demographics. Despite a significant nationwide decrease in air pollution emissions, the extent of reductions varied among different populations. Disturbingly, certain groups experienced lesser reductions, while some even encountered increases in emissions. The study dissected six pollution source sectors: industry sulfur dioxide, energy sulfur dioxide, nitrogen oxides, agriculture ammonia, on-road transportation nitrogen oxides, commercial nitrogen oxides, and residential particles of organic carbon.

Uneven Emissions

While most sectors saw considerable declines in emissions, the agriculture and residential sectors emerged as outliers, presenting an increase due to ammonia emissions from agriculture and organic carbon particle emissions from the use of solid biofuels for indoor heating. Significantly, sulfur dioxide emissions from industrial and energy generation activities witnessed a notable decrease.

A Closer Look at Demographics

The study further revealed that an increase in a county’s average Hispanic or Indian American population percentage corresponded with relative increases in sulfur dioxide, nitrogen oxides, and ammonia emissions from industry, energy generation, and agriculture sectors respectively. Moreover, a higher median family income in a county correlated with greater emissions reductions across nearly all pollution source sectors. These findings underscore the existence of potential racial, ethnic, and socioeconomic inequalities in air pollution reductions.

Implications and Beyond

While the study provides crucial insights into nationwide disparities in air pollution emissions, it acknowledges that emissions do not perfectly capture population exposure to air pollution. Due to data limitations, neighborhood-level inequalities could not be analyzed, emphasizing the need for further research. The implications of these findings are especially pertinent as policies are being developed to transition to renewable energy sources, which will also impact air quality and public health. The study suggests that policies targeting reductions in overburdened populations could facilitate more equitable reductions in air pollution and exposure disparities, thus paving the way for a more just environment.

0
Health United States
author

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Health

See more
7 seconds ago
TORUS Project: A Revolutionary Leap in Parkinson's Disease Clinical Trials
The Engineering & Physical Sciences Research Council has awarded a £6M grant to the transformative TORUS (Transforming the Objective Real-world Measurement of Symptoms) project, aiming to revolutionize the way patients with Parkinson’s disease are monitored during clinical trials. Revamping Parkinson’s Disease Clinical Trials Current methods of patient evaluation are limited, requiring patients to travel to
TORUS Project: A Revolutionary Leap in Parkinson's Disease Clinical Trials
The Comprehensive Guide to Parenthood and Women's Wellness
2 mins ago
The Comprehensive Guide to Parenthood and Women's Wellness
Nicotine, Gut Microbiome, and Metabolic Health: A Complex Dance Unveiled
2 mins ago
Nicotine, Gut Microbiome, and Metabolic Health: A Complex Dance Unveiled
Lancet Microbe Study Sheds Light on Antibiotic Resistance in Enterococcus faecium
1 min ago
Lancet Microbe Study Sheds Light on Antibiotic Resistance in Enterococcus faecium
Prenatal Weather Conditions May Influence Children's Blood Pressure, Study Suggests
1 min ago
Prenatal Weather Conditions May Influence Children's Blood Pressure, Study Suggests
Guillain-Barre Syndrome Case in Delhi Ignites Medical Discussion
1 min ago
Guillain-Barre Syndrome Case in Delhi Ignites Medical Discussion
Latest Headlines
World News
TORUS Project: A Revolutionary Leap in Parkinson's Disease Clinical Trials
8 seconds
TORUS Project: A Revolutionary Leap in Parkinson's Disease Clinical Trials
Accountability Court Extends Fawad Chaudhry's Physical Remand in Corruption Case
11 seconds
Accountability Court Extends Fawad Chaudhry's Physical Remand in Corruption Case
Naomi Osaka's Comeback and Alex de Minaur's Advance Highlight Opening Round of Australian Open
49 seconds
Naomi Osaka's Comeback and Alex de Minaur's Advance Highlight Opening Round of Australian Open
Lancet Microbe Study Sheds Light on Antibiotic Resistance in Enterococcus faecium
1 min
Lancet Microbe Study Sheds Light on Antibiotic Resistance in Enterococcus faecium
Prenatal Weather Conditions May Influence Children's Blood Pressure, Study Suggests
1 min
Prenatal Weather Conditions May Influence Children's Blood Pressure, Study Suggests
Guillain-Barre Syndrome Case in Delhi Ignites Medical Discussion
1 min
Guillain-Barre Syndrome Case in Delhi Ignites Medical Discussion
The Comprehensive Guide to Parenthood and Women's Wellness
2 mins
The Comprehensive Guide to Parenthood and Women's Wellness
Nicotine, Gut Microbiome, and Metabolic Health: A Complex Dance Unveiled
2 mins
Nicotine, Gut Microbiome, and Metabolic Health: A Complex Dance Unveiled
Study Evaluates Financial and Health Impacts of Water Fluoridation in England
2 mins
Study Evaluates Financial and Health Impacts of Water Fluoridation in England
Lancet Microbe Study Sheds Light on Antibiotic Resistance in Enterococcus faecium
1 min
Lancet Microbe Study Sheds Light on Antibiotic Resistance in Enterococcus faecium
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
10 mins
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
10 mins
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
24 mins
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
29 mins
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
52 mins
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
1 hour
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
3 hours
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
3 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app