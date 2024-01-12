Study Reveals Decline in Adolescent Cigarette Smoking, Rise in E-cigarette Use

A new study, ‘Trends in Cigarette Smoking Among United States Adolescents’, published in the Ochsner Journal, reveals a significant decline in cigarette smoking among American high school students from 1991 to 2021. The study relied on data from the Youth Risk Behavior Survey, conducted biennially by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control & Prevention, encompassing students in grades nine to twelve across 50 states and the District of Columbia.

Details of the Study

The survey probed into cigarette smoking experiences, ranging from experimentation to daily use. The results highlighted a marked decrease in smoking among both girls and boys and across all racial and ethnic groups, with 12th-graders recording the highest number of occasional smokers despite the overall decline.

Significant reductions were particularly notable among Black and Asian adolescents. White and Hispanic/Latino youths also witnessed declines in smoking rates. However, cigarette smoking still poses as a leading cause of preventable premature deaths in the U.S.

Public Health Implications

The decline in cigarette use among adolescents is hailed as a positive public health development. Yet, the researchers emphasize the need for continued vigilance, research, and interventions to further curb tobacco use and its associated harms. Despite the progress made, the specter of premature mortality owing to cigarette smoking looms large, necessitating sustained efforts in public health initiatives.

E-cigarettes: A Rising Concern

While traditional cigarette usage has seen a decline, the study also drew attention to the rise in popularity of e-cigarettes among adolescents. According to the FDA’s 2023 Findings on Youth Tobacco Use, overall tobacco use among high school students declined due to a decrease in e-cigarette use. However, overall tobacco use among middle school students increased, a trend that requires close monitoring and intervention.