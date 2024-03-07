Study Reveals Chronic Kidney Disease Patients Excluded from Cardiovascular Trials, Highlighting Evidence Gaps

Recent research underscores the systematic exclusion of chronic kidney disease (CKD) patients from cardiovascular randomized clinical trials (RCTs), a trend that has persisted over the past two decades.

This systematic review, involving over 2 million participants across 1194 RCTs, reveals an increasing trend in the exclusion of CKD patients, especially those with advanced stages of the disease, raising concerns about the significant evidence gaps in cardiovascular risk management (CVRM) for this high-risk population.

Understanding the Scope of Exclusion

Since 2000, the analysis demonstrates a rise from 66% to 79% in the exclusion rate of CKD patients from cardiovascular RCTs. This exclusion is more pronounced for patients with stages 4 to 5 CKD, where the need for evidence-based CVRM interventions is critical. Despite this, only a minimal fraction of RCTs report results specifically for CKD patients, pointing to a critical gap in our understanding of how cardiovascular medications perform in this vulnerable group.

Implications for CKD Patients

CKD affects nearly 700 million people globally, with cardiovascular disease (CVD) being the leading cause of death among this population. The exclusion of CKD patients from RCTs not only limits the evidence base for effective CVRM but also hinders personalized treatment plans that consider the unique pathophysiological changes associated with CKD progression. This systematic review calls for a reevaluation of inclusion criteria in cardiovascular RCTs to ensure that CKD patients are adequately represented.

Path Forward: Bridging the Evidence Gap

The findings of this review highlight the urgent need for targeted research efforts to address the evidence gaps in CVRM for CKD patients. By integrating CKD patients into cardiovascular RCTs, researchers can generate the necessary data to guide the development of effective, stage-specific interventions. This approach not only promises to enhance the quality of care for CKD patients but also to reduce the burden of cardiovascular morbidity and mortality in this high-risk population.