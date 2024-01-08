en English
Health

Study Reveals Brain-Fat Tissue Communication Pathway Central to Aging

author
By: Olalekan Adigun
Published: January 8, 2024 at 5:01 pm EST
Study Reveals Brain-Fat Tissue Communication Pathway Central to Aging

A groundbreaking study from Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis has shed light on a vital communication pathway intertwining the brain and the body’s fat tissue, a central player in energy production and potentially pivotal in the aging process. The pathway is constructed around neurons located in the hypothalamus that, when triggered, command the body’s fat tissue to unleash energy. As aging progresses, this communication link deteriorates, triggering health issues and reduced energy supply for the brain and other tissues.

The Role of Protein Ppp1r17 in Aging

Conducted on mice, the study demonstrated that by preserving a specific protein, named Ppp1r17, within the nucleus of these neurons, the mice exhibited signs of delayed aging, enhanced physical activity, and extended lifespans. Moreover, the researchers discovered that stimulating these neurons directly in older mice yielded similar anti-aging effects. The lifespan of the treated mice saw an increase of approximately 7%, which, if translated into human terms, could equate to an additional five years of life.

Future Research and Implications

Further research will delve into the potential supplementation of eNAMPT, an enzyme released by fat tissue that fuels the hypothalamus. The National Institute on Aging of the NIH, among other organizations, backed the study. The findings harbor implications for future therapies that could sustain this brain-fat tissue feedback loop, potentially extending health and lifespan. In essence, this study provides a fresh perspective on the intricate dance of humanity with mortality, bringing new steps into the light and shedding light on what’s at stake.

Health
author

Olalekan Adigun

Hailing from the vibrant heart of Africa, Olalekan Adigun stands as a seasoned journalist and editor with a rich legacy in digital journalism. His passion for the written word shines through as he navigates the complexities of modern-day reportage. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Olalekan honed his craft across various news platforms, amassing a wealth of experience and insights. His deep commitment to the journalistic pursuit makes him a formidable voice in the ever-evolving media landscape.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Health

