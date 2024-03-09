Study Reveals 1000 Fewer Cancer Deaths Annually in New Zealand if Patients Lived in Australia 🇳🇿🇦🇺

In an impactful demonstration on March 16, 2021, National Party MP Louise Upston, alongside concerned citizens, presented a petition with over 7,000 signatures to Parliament. This petition demanded the development of national diagnostic guidelines, enhanced treatment options, and increased government funding for cancer care. The motivation behind this significant public action stems from a troubling report by Auckland University's cancer epidemiologist, Professor Mark Elwood, which reveals a stark disparity in cancer survival rates between New Zealand and Australia.

The Stark Reality: New Zealand vs. Australia Cancer Survival Rates

Professor Elwood's analysis, featured in the New Zealand Medical Journal, highlights a persistent survival rate gap over the past two decades. New Zealand's cancer survival rates are approximately 11 percent lower than Australia's, translating to around 1,000 additional deaths annually that could have been preventable. This discrepancy is even more pronounced in the survival figures for Māori, underscoring the urgent need for systemic improvements. Despite a general decline in cancer death rates in both countries, the survival rate gap has remained unchanged, prompting calls for immediate action.

Challenges in Diagnosis and Treatment

The root causes of this survival rate gap are multifaceted. Elwood points to the speed of diagnosis as a critical factor for long-term survival, with primary care level barriers significantly impeding timely investigations and referrals. Over 42 percent of cancers in New Zealand are diagnosed following emergency admissions, a rate higher than several comparable countries. Additionally, New Zealand faces challenges in terms of lower funding, equipment and staff shortages, and limited access to certain cancer medications available in Australia. The workload for New Zealand oncologists is also nearly double that of their Australian counterparts, further straining the system's capacity to provide timely and effective care.

Government Response and Public Demand for Action

In response to the growing public demand for better cancer care, Health Minister Shane Reti announced five new health targets, including a goal for 90 percent of cancer patients to receive treatment within 31 days of the treatment decision. However, the last time this target was met was in September 2021, with a slight decrease in performance by September 2023. This initiative, although a step in the right direction, underscores the pressing need for comprehensive reforms across the entire health system to ensure that New Zealanders receive the timely and effective cancer care they deserve.