Health

Study: Plant-Based Diet Reduces COVID-19 Infection Risk

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 8:06 pm EST
In recent developments, research has highlighted that an individual’s diet might have a significant role in determining the susceptibility and severity of COVID-19 infection. A study published in the BMJ Nutrition Prevention Health journal indicates that those following a predominantly plant-based or vegetarian diet were 39 per cent less likely to contract COVID-19 compared to those with an omnivorous diet.

Dietary Patterns and COVID-19

The research evaluated the potential impact of dietary practices on the incidence, severity, and duration of COVID-19 infection among 702 adult volunteers. It was discovered that plant-based dietary patterns, rich in antioxidants, phytosterols, and polyphenols, positively affect immune function and exhibit direct antiviral properties. The study also noted that omnivores had a significantly higher reported incidence of COVID-19 than the plant-based dietary groups, and were more likely to have had moderate to severe infection.

Limitations and Controversies

Despite the compelling findings, the researchers acknowledged that the study is observational and cannot establish causal factors. It relied heavily on personal recall and subjective assessment. Some experts contest the study’s conclusions, citing limitations of plant-based diets in meeting nutritional requirements, especially for pregnant women. Concerns about micronutrient shortfalls in plant-based diets, such as lower intake of vitamin B12, iodine, iron, zinc, calcium, and vitamin D, were also raised.

Implications for Public Health

Nevertheless, the implications of these findings for public health are considerable. The research underscores the importance of a balanced diet as part of a comprehensive approach to public health, particularly in the context of the ongoing pandemic. It is essential for the public and health professionals to stay informed about the latest findings in this area to better understand the role of diet in COVID-19 and to potentially incorporate dietary recommendations into prevention and treatment protocols.

Health Science & Technology
BNN Correspondents

