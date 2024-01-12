en English
China

Study Links Severe Gum Disease to COPD Progression

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 12, 2024 at 10:21 am EST
Study Links Severe Gum Disease to COPD Progression

A recent study emanating from Sichuan University in China has uncovered a crucial link between severe gum disease, known as periodontitis, and the progression of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). The groundbreaking research was spearheaded by microbiologists Boyu Tang, Ph.D., and Yan Li, Ph.D., from the West China Hospital of Stomatology, who identified γδ T cells and M2 macrophages – two types of immune system cells – as key players in this microbial interconnection.

Periodontitis and COPD: A Microbial Connection

The study, published in mSystems, suggests that augmenting periodontal therapy and targeting the inhibition of these specific immune cells could assist in controlling COPD’s progression. COPD, a leading cause of death across the globe, currently has no cure. The researchers employed mouse models to illustrate how the oral bacteria Porphyromonas gingivalis, typically associated with gum disease, could exacerbate COPD progression.

Curiously, mice inflicted with both periodontitis and COPD exhibited a more severe progression of COPD compared to those suffering from COPD alone. Further, the team discovered that P. gingivalis migrated to and infected lung tissue in mice, instigating changes in the lung microbiota and fostering the expansion of γδ T cells and M2 macrophages. These cells produce cytokines, which are linked to the worsening of COPD.

Implications and Future Research

While the decrease in lung function and increase in immune cells were modest – possibly due to the experimental setup – the study’s findings lay the groundwork for further research, including human trials, to confirm the mechanism and probe the effects of increased smoke exposure on the immune response. The American Society for Microbiology (ASM), which published the study, remains committed to promoting and advancing the microbial sciences.

These findings could pave the way for potential new strategies for treating COPD, offering practical approaches for prevention or control. The research underscores the importance of preventing and managing gum disease for individuals with COPD to bolster their respiratory health and overall well-being.

China Health Science & Technology
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

