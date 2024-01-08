Study Links ‘Pregaming’, Mental Health Issues, and Negative Outcomes in College Students

College life is often marked by numerous social gatherings that involve the consumption of alcohol. A common practice among college students, known as ‘pregaming’, involves drinking alcohol before attending a social event, with more than half of students reportedly participating in this activity within the past month. However, a recent study has brought to light the potential dangers of this practice, particularly among students suffering from social anxiety and depression.

Unearthing the Connection

A new study involving 485 full-time undergraduate students aged between 18 and 24 from a private US university, has explored the relationship between pregaming motives, mental health issues, and the resulting adverse consequences. The participants, who were predominantly white, female, and cisgender, were divided into four profiles based on their levels of social anxiety, depression, and pregaming motivations.

Pregaming: A Mask for Mental Health Issues?

Interestingly, the study identified a connection between social anxiety, depression, and increased negative outcomes from ‘pregaming’. The group with subclinical or elevated levels of social anxiety and depression reported the highest frequency of pregaming and the most negative consequences. These included an average of three-and-a-half alcohol-induced blackouts in the past month. In stark contrast, students with minimal symptoms experienced the fewest alcohol-related issues but still reached blood alcohol levels above the legal limit.

The Need for Targeted Interventions

These findings underscore the critical need for interventions targeting mental health issues to effectively reduce problematic alcohol use in college students. Addressing these mental health issues could potentially lessen the reliance on alcohol as a social crutch and reduce the negative consequences associated with pregaming. This study is a significant step towards understanding the complex interplay of mental health issues and alcohol consumption in a college setting and emphasizes the importance of mental health awareness and care among young adults.