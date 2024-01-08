en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Education

Study Links ‘Pregaming’, Mental Health Issues, and Negative Outcomes in College Students

author
By: Emmanuel Abara Benson
Published: January 8, 2024 at 1:29 am EST
Study Links ‘Pregaming’, Mental Health Issues, and Negative Outcomes in College Students

College life is often marked by numerous social gatherings that involve the consumption of alcohol. A common practice among college students, known as ‘pregaming’, involves drinking alcohol before attending a social event, with more than half of students reportedly participating in this activity within the past month. However, a recent study has brought to light the potential dangers of this practice, particularly among students suffering from social anxiety and depression.

Unearthing the Connection

A new study involving 485 full-time undergraduate students aged between 18 and 24 from a private US university, has explored the relationship between pregaming motives, mental health issues, and the resulting adverse consequences. The participants, who were predominantly white, female, and cisgender, were divided into four profiles based on their levels of social anxiety, depression, and pregaming motivations.

Pregaming: A Mask for Mental Health Issues?

Interestingly, the study identified a connection between social anxiety, depression, and increased negative outcomes from ‘pregaming’. The group with subclinical or elevated levels of social anxiety and depression reported the highest frequency of pregaming and the most negative consequences. These included an average of three-and-a-half alcohol-induced blackouts in the past month. In stark contrast, students with minimal symptoms experienced the fewest alcohol-related issues but still reached blood alcohol levels above the legal limit.

The Need for Targeted Interventions

These findings underscore the critical need for interventions targeting mental health issues to effectively reduce problematic alcohol use in college students. Addressing these mental health issues could potentially lessen the reliance on alcohol as a social crutch and reduce the negative consequences associated with pregaming. This study is a significant step towards understanding the complex interplay of mental health issues and alcohol consumption in a college setting and emphasizes the importance of mental health awareness and care among young adults.

0
Education Health United States
author

Emmanuel Abara Benson

Emmanuel Abara Benson, an esteemed international correspondent, has spent years delving deep into the dynamics of African economies. He embarked on his journalistic journey with noteworthy contributions to leading outlets such as Naira Metrics, Business Insider Africa, and Business Elites. Serving as a voice for African stories, Emmanuel offers captivating and in-depth insights that resonate with both local and international audiences. A respected figure in the field, his unwavering dedication shines through his meticulous research and thoughtful commentary. With a keen eye for detail, Emmanuel delivers a well-rounded and enlightening view on African issues, establishing him as a trusted news source from the continent. Beyond mere news dissemination, he's driven by a passion to enhance global comprehension of Africa and champion its progress.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Education

See more
58 seconds ago
Unsung Heroes of Kalolsavam: The Vital Role of Junior Red Cross
At the heart of Kollam’s vibrant Kalolsavam arts festival, a story unfolds beyond the brilliance of the stage. Amidst the enthusiastic bustle of over 10,000 students showcasing their artistic prowess, a group of young heroes donning white uniforms, marked with the symbol of the Junior Red Cross (JRC), emerges. These are not mere spectators or
Unsung Heroes of Kalolsavam: The Vital Role of Junior Red Cross
Nutrigene Launches Personalised Development Program in Malaysia: A DNA-Based Approach to Child Development
47 mins ago
Nutrigene Launches Personalised Development Program in Malaysia: A DNA-Based Approach to Child Development
Bulawayo Police Urge Vigilance Ahead of School Reopening Amid Scam and Theft Threats
51 mins ago
Bulawayo Police Urge Vigilance Ahead of School Reopening Amid Scam and Theft Threats
Last Chance to Register for Assam SET 2024: A Look at the Eligibility and Fees
4 mins ago
Last Chance to Register for Assam SET 2024: A Look at the Eligibility and Fees
Qatar's 'Spring of Quran Students' Program Concludes with Success
10 mins ago
Qatar's 'Spring of Quran Students' Program Concludes with Success
Peter Waggott: Reshaping Sales Industry with a Customer-first Approach
27 mins ago
Peter Waggott: Reshaping Sales Industry with a Customer-first Approach
Latest Headlines
World News
Anwar Ibrahim Advocates for Impartial Law Enforcement Amid Anti-Corruption Efforts
54 seconds
Anwar Ibrahim Advocates for Impartial Law Enforcement Amid Anti-Corruption Efforts
Unsung Heroes of Kalolsavam: The Vital Role of Junior Red Cross
59 seconds
Unsung Heroes of Kalolsavam: The Vital Role of Junior Red Cross
Exercise: The Unexpected Key to Mental Well-being
1 min
Exercise: The Unexpected Key to Mental Well-being
Democracy in Peril: A Critical Look at Governance in Africa and Nigeria
2 mins
Democracy in Peril: A Critical Look at Governance in Africa and Nigeria
West Cumbria Man's Battle with MS: A Journey of Hope Across the Atlantic
2 mins
West Cumbria Man's Battle with MS: A Journey of Hope Across the Atlantic
Missouri House Reviews Key Bills: Guns, Veterans, Economy, and Childcare in Focus
2 mins
Missouri House Reviews Key Bills: Guns, Veterans, Economy, and Childcare in Focus
Mohamed Muizzu's Strategic Rise to Power and Its Impact on Maldives' Foreign Policy
3 mins
Mohamed Muizzu's Strategic Rise to Power and Its Impact on Maldives' Foreign Policy
Jockey Wiremu Pinn Returns to New Zealand After Australian Stint
3 mins
Jockey Wiremu Pinn Returns to New Zealand After Australian Stint
Summerville Welcomes New Leadership: Touchberry and Johnson-Wilson Sworn In
3 mins
Summerville Welcomes New Leadership: Touchberry and Johnson-Wilson Sworn In
India and the World: A Week of Eventful Occurrences
19 mins
India and the World: A Week of Eventful Occurrences
The Formation and Purpose of the United Nations: A Beacon of Global Peace
1 hour
The Formation and Purpose of the United Nations: A Beacon of Global Peace
Indian Advocate Joins International Team to Oversee Bangladesh Elections
3 hours
Indian Advocate Joins International Team to Oversee Bangladesh Elections
Controversy Surrounding Low Voter Turnout and Inclusivity in Dhaka Election
4 hours
Controversy Surrounding Low Voter Turnout and Inclusivity in Dhaka Election
Shattering Myths: Sylvia Foti Exposes Grandfather's Role as Nazi Collaborator
4 hours
Shattering Myths: Sylvia Foti Exposes Grandfather's Role as Nazi Collaborator
Sri Lanka's President Forms Committees to Address Palm Industry Challenges
4 hours
Sri Lanka's President Forms Committees to Address Palm Industry Challenges
Light Aircraft Crashes Near Lizard Island: Rescue and Assessment Underway
7 hours
Light Aircraft Crashes Near Lizard Island: Rescue and Assessment Underway
A Year On: The Tyre Nichols Case and Its Impact on Police Reform
7 hours
A Year On: The Tyre Nichols Case and Its Impact on Police Reform
Jordan's Petra Named Third-Best Tourist Destination by The Irish Times
8 hours
Jordan's Petra Named Third-Best Tourist Destination by The Irish Times

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app