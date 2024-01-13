en English
Health

Study Links Obesity to Higher Risk of Blood Cancer Precursor

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 13, 2024 at 2:00 am EST
Study Links Obesity to Higher Risk of Blood Cancer Precursor

Obesity, a global health concern, is now linked to an increased likelihood of having a benign blood condition, monoclonal gammopathy of undetermined significance (MGUS), a known precursor to the blood cancer multiple myeloma, according to a recent study published in the journal Blood Advances. The research examined 2,628 individuals who were at an elevated risk of developing multiple myeloma based on their self-identified race and family history of hematologic malignancies.

Connecting Obesity and MGUS

After adjusting for variables such as age, sex, race, education, and income, the research found that obese individuals had a 73% higher chance of having MGUS compared to those with normal weight. This significant association points to a potential role of weight management in preventing or delaying the onset of more serious conditions like multiple myeloma.

Lifestyle Factors and MGUS

But weight is not the only factor at play. The study also illuminated the influence of other lifestyle factors on the presence of MGUS. Individuals who were highly active had a lower likelihood of having MGUS, even after adjusting for Body Mass Index (BMI). This finding underscores the importance of regular physical activity in promoting overall health and potentially reducing cancer risk.

Conversely, heavy smokers and those with short sleep durations were more likely to have detectable levels of MGUS. These findings add to a growing body of evidence suggesting that lifestyle modifications, such as quitting smoking and ensuring adequate sleep, could have significant implications for health and disease risk.

Causation vs. Correlation

While the study highlights significant correlations, the researchers clarified that they cannot conclusively establish causation. More research is needed to validate these relationships and to understand the mechanisms through which obesity and other lifestyle factors might influence the development of MGUS and subsequent progression to multiple myeloma.

The study’s findings emphasize the potential importance of monitoring individuals with MGUS for the possible development of more serious conditions. They also point towards the potential influence of modifiable risk factors like weight, exercise, and smoking on cancer risk, highlighting the value of preventive health measures and lifestyle modifications in managing disease risk.

Health
Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

Health

