Health

Study Links High Radon Exposure to Increased Risk of CHIP in Women with Ischemic Stroke

author
By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 3, 2024 at 4:10 pm EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 4:29 pm EST
In a groundbreaking publication in Neurology, researchers have discovered a potential correlation between high levels of indoor radon exposure and an escalated risk of clonal hematopoiesis of indeterminate potential (CHIP) in middle-aged to older women who have experienced an ischemic stroke. The study has shed light on the potential health hazards of radon, a prevalent radioactive gas in contemporary airtight homes.

Unraveling the Radon-CHIP Connection

CHIP, a condition characterized by genetic mutations in hematopoietic stem cells leading to a heightened replication rate of these altered cells, is associated with a higher risk of blood cancers and cardiovascular diseases. The recent study, spearheaded by Dr. Eric A. Whitsel from the University of North Carolina, has unveiled a potential link between this condition and radon exposure.

Analyzing data from 10,799 female participants with an average age of 67, the research team correlated home addresses with the EPA’s indoor radon concentration data. They used genetic testing to pinpoint CHIP mutations, finding a striking correlation with radon exposure levels.

Quantifying the Risk

Results indicated that women who had suffered an ischemic stroke and were living in high radon concentration areas had a 46% increased risk of developing CHIP, as opposed to those residing in the lowest radon concentration zones. Moreover, those in medium concentration areas were found to have a 39% increased risk.

This underlines the mutagenic properties of radon, a radioactive gas that has been a growing concern due to its prevalence in modern, airtight homes.

Limitations and Future Directions

However, it’s worth noting that no increased risk of CHIP was found in participants who had not suffered from a stroke. This finding indicates a potential interaction between stroke and radon exposure in relation to CHIP risk.

Additionally, the results are not universally applicable as the study only comprised middle-aged or older female participants. Further research is required to investigate this link in other demographic groups and to explore potential preventative measures.

author

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

