Study Links Firefighters’ Performance to Physical Fitness and Health

Firefighters’ occupational task performance is significantly influenced by their levels of physical fitness, cardiovascular health (CVH), and musculoskeletal health (MSH), according to a recent study involving 282 full-time male and female firefighters. The study aimed to explore the relationship between these health aspects and the firefighters’ ability to perform strenuous duties, such as hose drags, victim rescues, forcible entries, and stair climbs.

Physical Fitness and Task Performance

The study found a strong inverse association between physical fitness and completion times for occupational tasks. Specifically, higher levels of cardiorespiratory fitness, grip strength, leg strength, and lean body mass resulted in quicker task completion. Additionally, age was found to be positively related to longer task completion times, suggesting that younger firefighters generally outperformed their older counterparts.

Cardiovascular Health and Task Performance

Furthermore, the study uncovered that better CVH, as indicated by higher heart rate variability (HRV), was associated with improved task performance. However, firefighters with a higher body fat percentage and higher diastolic blood pressure were likely to face difficulties in performing the step-up task, a critical element in firefighting operations.

Musculoskeletal Health and Task Performance

With regard to MSH, the study reported that firefighters experiencing musculoskeletal discomfort or injuries showed poorer performance in occupational tasks. This finding underscores the importance of maintaining a good MSH for effective firefighting.

In conclusion, the study reveals that taller, leaner, stronger, fitter firefighters with better CVH and less musculoskeletal discomfort outperform their peers. It emphasizes the critical role of physical fitness, CVH, and MSH in fulfilling the demanding responsibilities of firefighting, and the importance of active lifestyles to mitigate the risks associated with the job. The study serves as a reminder that firefighting is a profession requiring high levels of physical fitness and health, and that cardiovascular risk factors and poor CVH, which are common among firefighters, tend to worsen with age.