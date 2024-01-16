Study Links Children's Energy Drink Consumption to Severe Mental Health Issues

Researchers have established a direct correlation between the consumption of energy drinks and the occurrence of severe mental health issues among children. The comprehensive study, touted as the most extensive investigation on the subject to date, sounded alarm bells over the potential risks associated with the intake of these high energy concoctions by the young demographic.
Energy Drinks and Mental Health Risks
Children consuming energy drinks face a heightened risk of anxiety, stress, poor academic performance, sleep problems, and risky behaviors, the study found. Physical ailments such as heart palpitations, frequent urination, insomnia, and headaches were also linked to energy drink consumption. The lead author of the study, Amelia Lake, underscored the harmful impact of energy drinks on both the mental and physical health of children. The report also raised concerns about marketing these drinks to children, calling for regulatory action to restrict their sale and marketing to young people.
Energy Drinks and Impact on Behaviour and Education
Energy drinks, typically high in caffeine and sugar content, are consumed by up to a third of UK children every week. Regular consumption of these beverages is closely related to poor performance at school, sleep problems, and unhealthy diet. Health ministers in England are mulling over a complete ban on the sale of energy drinks to under 16s, with 40 health-related organizations calling for further restrictions on sales. The study adds to the mounting evidence that energy drinks can be detrimental to both the physical and mental health of children.
The study analyzed data from 57 studies of over 1.2 million children and young people from 16 countries. It revealed a correlation between energy drink consumption and an array of health issues, including high blood pressure, higher BMI, heart palpitations, and dental problems. More alarmingly, the consumption was also linked to depressive symptoms, anxiety, severe stress, ADHD, eating disorders, and an increased risk of suicidal thoughts.