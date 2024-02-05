Study Links Children's Elevated Blood Lead Levels to Proximity to Airports Using Leaded Gasoline

In a recent study published in PNAS Nexus, researchers have unearthed a disturbing correlation between elevated blood lead levels in children and their proximity to airports using leaded aviation gasoline. The study zeroed in on children residing near Reid-Hillview Airport in Santa Clara County, California, revealing that the likelihood of children's blood lead levels surpassing the California state threshold of 4.5 micrograms per deciliter escalates with closeness to the airport.
Leaded Gasoline: A Lingering Threat
Despite significant strides in reducing lead in automotive gasoline following the Clean Air Act of 1970, leaded gasoline continues to fuel piston-engine aircraft, contributing to up to two-thirds of lead emissions in the U.S. This lead pollution is a silent threat, often overlooked in environmental conversations, yet its impact on children's health cannot be understated.
A Closer Look at the Data
The researchers scrutinized 14,000 blood samples from children under the age of six. The data revealed that children living within half a mile of the airport had a 21.4 percent higher chance of exceeding the lead threshold compared to their counterparts living farther away. More alarmingly, children downwind of the airport were more than twice as likely to be exposed to elevated blood lead levels.
The Urgency of Addressing Aviation Lead Emissions
The study's findings underscore the urgent need to curtail aviation lead emissions to safeguard children's health. It's a call to action that resonates far beyond Santa Clara County, as approximately 4 million Americans, including those at 600 elementary schools, reside within half a mile of airports servicing piston-engine planes.
In a separate but related development, the College Park City Council is considering urging the College Park Airport to transition from leaded aviation fuel due to the associated health risks. The proposed letter emphasizes the council's steadfast commitment to monitoring lead levels and devising effective remediation plans.
This research and subsequent actions serve as a stark reminder that while we may have made significant progress in environmental protection, there are still areas where we must redouble our efforts to protect the most vulnerable among us—our children.