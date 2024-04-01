Study Links Childhood Obesity to Adult Hypertension: Implications for Early Prevention

High blood pressure or hypertension has become one of the leading markers of heart disease, the leading cause of death worldwide. Since this condition is often associated with adults, a new study has found that hypertension can, in fact, originate in childhood.
Understanding the Link
High blood pressure is defined as a systolic blood pressure (SBP) at or above 140mmHg or diastolic blood pressure (DBP) at or above 90mmHg. The study suggested that children and teenagers who are obese are more likely to have high blood pressure as adults (aged 50-64 years). The researchers said that this information can help parents prevent obesity in children during their development years as it could reduce the chances of heart diseases arising from high blood pressure later in life.
Research Findings
The new research to be presented at this year's European Congress on Obesity (ECO) in Venice, Italy (12-15 May) was a result of a Swedish-based population study. It showed that high blood pressure in adult men increased from high childhood BMI (body mass index at age 8 years) and greater BMI change during puberty (BMI at 20 years minus childhood BMI), independent of each other. In women, blood pressure in middle age increased in linear association with greater pubertal BMI change, but not childhood BMI. "Our results suggest that preventing overweight and obesity beginning in childhood matters when it comes to achieving a healthy blood pressure in later life," said lead author Dr Lina Lilja from the University of Gothenburg in Sweden.
Implications and Prevention
"Children and teenagers living with overweight or obesity might benefit from targeted initiatives and lifestyle modifications to reduce the substantial disease burden associated with high blood pressure in later life from diseases such as heart attacks, strokes, and kidney damage," Dr Lina Lilja added. Hypertension is an important public health challenge worldwide because of its high prevalence and the associated risk of cardiovascular disease. Over 1.28 billion adults aged 30-79 years are living with hypertension around the world, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO). High blood pressure is the main cause of heart attacks, strokes, and chronic kidney disease, and is one of the most preventable and treatable causes of premature deaths worldwide.
The authors note that the results are from observational findings, so more studies are needed to understand whether there are specific ages in childhood and/or adolescence when BMI is particularly important to blood pressure in adulthood. Since most of the study participants were white, the results may not be the same as people from other racial or ethnic groups.