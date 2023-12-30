en English
Health

Study Links Changes in Body’s Microbiome to Kidney Stone Formation

By: Nitish Verma
Published: December 30, 2023 at 12:43 pm EST
A recent study spearheaded by Lawson Health Research Institute and Western University has unveiled a link between changes in the body’s microbiome and the formation of kidney stones. Published in the journal ‘Microbiome’, the research compared the gut, urine, and saliva microbiomes of 83 kidney stone patients against those of 30 healthy individuals. The study uncovered significant alterations in all three microbiomes associated with kidney stone formation.

Microbiome and Kidney Stones

The study, led by Dr. Jeremy Burton and Dr. Kait Al, comes at a time when the prevalence of kidney stone disease is on the rise. It brings to the forefront the need to understand the role that the microbiome, the collective microorganisms in our body, has in the development of this condition. The research team made use of shotgun metagenomic sequencing, a process that analyzes the presence and genetic function of bacteria.

Unhealthy Microbiome and Increased Antibiotic Resistance

Notably, it was observed that the microbiome in healthy individuals forms a stable network that produces vitamins and other beneficial substances. However, kidney stone patients showed a disruption in this network. In addition, they exhibited a higher presence of antibiotic-resistant genes. This finding suggests an unhealthy microbiome that may contribute toxins to the kidneys, potentially exacerbating the formation of kidney stones.

Role of Diet and Antibiotics in Maintaining a Healthy Microbiome

The research findings underscore the importance of maintaining a healthy microbiome. This can be achieved through a balanced diet and a limited use of antibiotics. The suggestion is that this could be crucial in preventing kidney stones. The study, partially funded by the Weston Foundation and supported by the American Urological Association, opens up new avenues of research into the prevention of kidney stone disease.

Health Science & Technology
Nitish Verma

Hailing from a unique intersection of law and journalism, Nitish Verma stands out as an insightful international correspondent. Transitioning from a legal background to journalism, he employs a meticulous approach to storytelling, ensuring accuracy and depth in every report. Nitish's dedication to revealing the truth is palpable, as he crafts news pieces that not only inform but also engage the audience. With his distinct perspective, Nitish consistently delivers news narratives that echo with authenticity and relevance, making him a vital voice in today's media landscape.

