Health

Study Links Antipsychotic Drugs Quetiapine and Haloperidol to Increased Cardiac Risks

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 15, 2024 at 12:20 am EST
Study Links Antipsychotic Drugs Quetiapine and Haloperidol to Increased Cardiac Risks

The use of antipsychotic drugs quetiapine and haloperidol has been linked to a heightened risk of life-threatening heart conditions, according to a recent study published in Heart Rhythm. The study reveals that these medications can cause drug-induced QT prolongation, a dangerous cardiac condition known for the past three decades that has led to the removal or restriction of several drugs.

Increased Cardiac Risks Linked to Antipsychotic Drugs

The research, a retrospective analysis of electronic medical records from Taiwan, found that over 10% of patients receiving quetiapine or haloperidol developed severe QT prolongation. This condition significantly increases the risk of ventricular arrhythmias and sudden cardiac death (SCD). Despite the known risks, these antipsychotic drugs continue to be prescribed due to their clinical significance and the absence of safer alternatives.

Addressing the Cardiac Risks

The findings highlight the critical need for rigorous patient monitoring. Health professionals are urged to conduct electrocardiograms (ECG) before initiating and after starting treatment with these drugs. This proactive approach helps in detecting any QT prolongation early, thereby averting potential cardiac complications.

Need for Risk Mitigation Strategies

Alongside monitoring, it is crucial to implement effective risk mitigation strategies. Other risk factors that may exacerbate the cardiac risks associated with these drugs, such as pre-existing heart conditions, electrolyte imbalances, and concurrent use of other QT-prolonging drugs, should be carefully managed. The study underscores the importance of safeguarding patient health by minimizing cardiac risks associated with the use of quetiapine and haloperidol.

Health Taiwan
Rafia Tasleem

