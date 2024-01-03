en English
Health

Study Links Acetaminophen Use During Pregnancy to Early Childhood Language Delays

By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:36 am EST
A significant development has surfaced in the field of prenatal healthcare, as a research study from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign divulges a potential association between the use of acetaminophen during pregnancy and language delays in early childhood. A profound insight into the long-term implications of medication use during pregnancy, the study is a key component of the Illinois Kids Development Study (IKIDS) and has been chronicled in the respected journal Pediatric Research.

Pioneering Study and Methodology

This groundbreaking study, led by graduate student Megan Woodbury under the guidance of Professor Emerita Susan Schantz, monitored the development of 298 children from prenatal stages through to the ages of 2 and 3. The team utilized the MacArthur-Bates Communicative Development Inventories, a trusted tool for assessing the language capabilities of children based on parental reports.

Key Findings and Implications

The research findings indicate that increased use of acetaminophen, especially during the crucial second and third trimesters, is correlated with smaller vocabulary scores and shorter utterances at age 2. This impact is more pronounced in male children, with each instance of acetaminophen use during the third trimester corresponding to an almost two-word reduction in vocabulary in 2-year-olds.

Cautions and Recommendations

Despite these alarming findings, the researchers urge against complete abstinence from acetaminophen during pregnancy, particularly when its use is necessitated by fever or severe pain. High fever is established as a risk factor for the fetus, thereby making the selective use of the drug essential. However, the study advocates for a more cautious approach towards the drug’s use for minor aches and pains.

The findings underscore the need for larger, more comprehensive studies to further validate these implications. The research was made possible by the support of the Children’s Environmental Health and Disease Prevention Research Center, the National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, and the National Institutes of Health Environmental Influences on Child Health Outcomes program.

María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

