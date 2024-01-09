Study Illuminates Regional Disparities in Breast Cancer Survival Rates Across India

In an illuminating study titled “Breast cancer survival in India across 11 geographical areas under the National Cancer Registry Programme,” researchers have unveiled significant regional variations in breast cancer survival rates in India. The five-year age-standardised relative survival rate for breast cancer in the subcontinent was found to be 66.4 percent, a figure that trails behind survival rates in developed nations such as the United States, where the rate stands at 90.2 percent.

Diverse Survival Rates Across Regions

The study, conducted by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), scrutinised 17,331 women diagnosed with breast cancer from 2012 to 2015 across 11 population-based cancer registries (PBCRs). It revealed a startling 33% disparity in breast cancer survival rates across different Indian regions. Regions such as Mizoram (74.9 percent), Ahmedabad-Urban (72.7 percent), Kollam (71.5 percent), and Thiruvananthapuram (69.1 percent) exhibited survival rates surpassing the national average. Conversely, Pasighat was found to have the lowest rate at 41.9 percent.

Contributors to the Disparity

The disparity in survival rates can be traced back to an array of factors, including late diagnosis, lack of timely access to treatment, rural and inaccessible living areas, poverty, low education levels, and insufficient health care access. The study further indicated that survival chances drop with advanced age at diagnosis.

Treatment Limitations in Lower-Income Countries

Newer treatment modalities such as targeted therapies and immunotherapies, known for improving prognosis, are conspicuously limited in lower-income countries like India. Breast cancer is the foremost cause of cancer in women internationally, and it stands as the most common cancer among Indian women, accounting for 28.2 percent of all female cancers.

Striving for Better Outcomes

Through the Global Breast Cancer Initiative, the World Health Organization aims to mitigate the burden of breast cancer via health promotion, early detection, timely diagnosis, and comprehensive management. In India, the National Programme for Noncommunicable Diseases offers breast cancer screening for eligible individuals. Clinical trials have demonstrated benefits in detecting lower stages of tumors through clinical breast examinations, underscoring the importance of early detection and intervention.