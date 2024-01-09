en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Study Illuminates Regional Disparities in Breast Cancer Survival Rates Across India

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 9, 2024 at 10:41 am EST | Updated: Jan 9, 2024 at 1:35 pm EST
Study Illuminates Regional Disparities in Breast Cancer Survival Rates Across India

In an illuminating study titled “Breast cancer survival in India across 11 geographical areas under the National Cancer Registry Programme,” researchers have unveiled significant regional variations in breast cancer survival rates in India. The five-year age-standardised relative survival rate for breast cancer in the subcontinent was found to be 66.4 percent, a figure that trails behind survival rates in developed nations such as the United States, where the rate stands at 90.2 percent.

Diverse Survival Rates Across Regions

The study, conducted by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), scrutinised 17,331 women diagnosed with breast cancer from 2012 to 2015 across 11 population-based cancer registries (PBCRs). It revealed a startling 33% disparity in breast cancer survival rates across different Indian regions. Regions such as Mizoram (74.9 percent), Ahmedabad-Urban (72.7 percent), Kollam (71.5 percent), and Thiruvananthapuram (69.1 percent) exhibited survival rates surpassing the national average. Conversely, Pasighat was found to have the lowest rate at 41.9 percent.

Contributors to the Disparity

The disparity in survival rates can be traced back to an array of factors, including late diagnosis, lack of timely access to treatment, rural and inaccessible living areas, poverty, low education levels, and insufficient health care access. The study further indicated that survival chances drop with advanced age at diagnosis.

Treatment Limitations in Lower-Income Countries

Newer treatment modalities such as targeted therapies and immunotherapies, known for improving prognosis, are conspicuously limited in lower-income countries like India. Breast cancer is the foremost cause of cancer in women internationally, and it stands as the most common cancer among Indian women, accounting for 28.2 percent of all female cancers.

Striving for Better Outcomes

Through the Global Breast Cancer Initiative, the World Health Organization aims to mitigate the burden of breast cancer via health promotion, early detection, timely diagnosis, and comprehensive management. In India, the National Programme for Noncommunicable Diseases offers breast cancer screening for eligible individuals. Clinical trials have demonstrated benefits in detecting lower stages of tumors through clinical breast examinations, underscoring the importance of early detection and intervention.

0
Health India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Health

See more
45 seconds ago
'Living Funerals': Celebrating Love and Life Amidst Terminal Illness
In a bid to combat the feelings of isolation and insignificance that can be associated with terminal illnesses, John Gilius orchestrated a ‘living funeral’ for his partner. The event, which was held in the serene ambiance of the Blue Mountains, was a celebration of love and life that served to remind his partner of his
'Living Funerals': Celebrating Love and Life Amidst Terminal Illness
Fayette Veterinary Hospital Embarks on New Era with State-of-the-Art Center
15 mins ago
Fayette Veterinary Hospital Embarks on New Era with State-of-the-Art Center
Alabama Couple Faces Charges After Son's Death: Unraveling a Tragic Tale
16 mins ago
Alabama Couple Faces Charges After Son's Death: Unraveling a Tragic Tale
Gypsy Rose Blanchard: From a Dark Past to a Path of Enlightenment
12 mins ago
Gypsy Rose Blanchard: From a Dark Past to a Path of Enlightenment
Susan G. Komen Backs Bill for Free Breast Imaging, Aims to Boost Early Detection
13 mins ago
Susan G. Komen Backs Bill for Free Breast Imaging, Aims to Boost Early Detection
Bonaire Gears Up for Annual Ride for the Roses Event
15 mins ago
Bonaire Gears Up for Annual Ride for the Roses Event
Latest Headlines
World News
'Living Funerals': Celebrating Love and Life Amidst Terminal Illness
45 seconds
'Living Funerals': Celebrating Love and Life Amidst Terminal Illness
Significant Changes in Vanderbilt Football's 2024 Spring Roster
1 min
Significant Changes in Vanderbilt Football's 2024 Spring Roster
Judge Judy Sheindlin Endorses Nikki Haley for 2024 Presidential Race
2 mins
Judge Judy Sheindlin Endorses Nikki Haley for 2024 Presidential Race
Labour Leader Keir Starmer Chooses Modern Party HQ over Historic Parliament Offices
3 mins
Labour Leader Keir Starmer Chooses Modern Party HQ over Historic Parliament Offices
Cork City FC Strengthens Squad with Strategic Signings Ahead of Season
3 mins
Cork City FC Strengthens Squad with Strategic Signings Ahead of Season
'Wolf' from Original 'Gladiators' Ready to Challenge New Generation
4 mins
'Wolf' from Original 'Gladiators' Ready to Challenge New Generation
Former Biathlon Leader Anders Besseberg Faces Corruption Trial in Norway
5 mins
Former Biathlon Leader Anders Besseberg Faces Corruption Trial in Norway
Australian Open 2024 Qualifiers: High Competition Amid Unexpected Outcomes
5 mins
Australian Open 2024 Qualifiers: High Competition Amid Unexpected Outcomes
10-Year-Old 'The Force' Lennon Wharf: A Rising Star in the Darting World
5 mins
10-Year-Old 'The Force' Lennon Wharf: A Rising Star in the Darting World
Masters of the Air: An Intense Depiction of WWII Airmen's Emotional Journey
22 mins
Masters of the Air: An Intense Depiction of WWII Airmen's Emotional Journey
Novel Oral Polio Vaccine Prequalified by WHO, Expanding Global Access
39 mins
Novel Oral Polio Vaccine Prequalified by WHO, Expanding Global Access
India to Chair and Host UNESCO World Heritage Committee's 46th Session
2 hours
India to Chair and Host UNESCO World Heritage Committee's 46th Session
Microsoft's Xbox Developer Direct Event to Showcase New Game Reveals on January 18
3 hours
Microsoft's Xbox Developer Direct Event to Showcase New Game Reveals on January 18
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Threatening Paris Agreement Goals
3 hours
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Threatening Paris Agreement Goals
64-Year-Old Surfer Survives Shark Attack off the Eyre Peninsula
4 hours
64-Year-Old Surfer Survives Shark Attack off the Eyre Peninsula
Predicting Australia's Property Market: A 2024 Forecast by Nine Entertainment Co.
4 hours
Predicting Australia's Property Market: A 2024 Forecast by Nine Entertainment Co.
Oxford Nanopore's Share Price Plunges Amid Revenue Warning
4 hours
Oxford Nanopore's Share Price Plunges Amid Revenue Warning
A Decades-Long Pursuit: The Unresolved Case of a 1999 Sydney Nightclub Stabbing
4 hours
A Decades-Long Pursuit: The Unresolved Case of a 1999 Sydney Nightclub Stabbing

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app