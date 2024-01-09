Study Identifies SARS-CoV-2 Mutation Enhancing Virus’s Fusion with Human Cells

A recent study on the SARS-CoV-2 virus, the cause of COVID-19, has discovered a mutation, S939F, that enhances the virus’s ability to fuse with human cells. The S protein of the virus, which is responsible for binding to human cell receptors and initiating fusion, plays a pivotal role. The mutation was identified in the BA.2.86 variant of the virus, and it was found to enhance the cleavage of the S1/S2 subunits of the S protein during biosynthesis, a crucial step for the virus to become infectious.

Crucial Role of S939F Mutation

The S939F mutation is situated in the HR1 domain of the S protein, a key player in the formation of a six-helix bundle structure vital for the fusion of viral and cellular membranes. When the S939F mutation was introduced into the BA.2.75 variant, the fusogenicity, or the ability of the virus to fuse with human cells, increased similarly.

Increased Stability and Efficiency

A comparative analysis using homologous modeling predicted that the S939F mutation triggers hydrophobic interactions with neighboring residues, enhancing the stability of the S protein in its prefusion state. This stability does not hinder the S protein from transitioning to the postfusion state during cell entry; instead, it readies the protein for receptor binding and fusion initiation.

The mutation also appeared to improve the efficiency of S1/S2 cleavage during protein biosynthesis, further suggesting that the S939F mutation is advantageous for the virus’s ability to infect human cells.

Implications for Vaccine Efficacy

The study also discovered that bivalent mRNA vaccine-induced antibodies are more efficient at neutralizing BA 2 86 than other omicron variants, albeit at a reduced efficiency. Moreover, the monoclonal antibody S309, which inhibits other major omicron variants, does not neutralize BA 2 86 due to mutations in the spike protein. These findings underscore the importance of receiving the latest booster vaccine formulated with XBB 1 5 to offer protection against BA 2 86.

The BA.2.86 variant is now accountable for an estimated 62% of COVID-19 cases as of January 6, and it possesses approximately 60 more spike protein mutations than the original coronavirus. The research findings highlight the potential for more severe disease compared to previous Omicron or XBB variants.