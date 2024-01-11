en English
Business

Study Highlights Price Disparities in Colonoscopy Procedures: A Case for Site-Neutral Payments

By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 11, 2024 at 5:42 pm EST
A recent study published in JAMA Health Forum has shed light on the disparities in facility fees for colonoscopy procedures within the same county and covered by the same insurance provider. The investigation, led by Yang Wang, PhD, from the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, has revealed a significant price gap between hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs).

Price Disparities in Colonoscopy Procedures

The research examined Transparency in Coverage data for three common colonoscopy procedures across four major insurers – Anthem, Cigna, Healthcare Service Corp., and UnitedHealthcare. The startling findings showed that hospitals charged approximately 55% more in facility fees than ASCs for the same procedures. Specifically, the nationwide mean facility fees for the procedures at hospitals versus ASCs were $1,530 vs. $989 for code 45378, $1,760 vs. $1,034 for code 45380, and $1,761 vs. $1,030 for code 45385.

The Implication of Site-Neutral Payment Policy

These differences remained significant even after adjusting for factors such as insurer, negotiated type, and county. It calls into question the potential of a site-neutral payment policy, which could potentially reduce healthcare costs for commercial plan sponsors and beneficiaries.

Such a policy would address the variation in payments for similar healthcare services across different sites of care. However, the authors cautioned that the study did not account for potential variations in system affiliation, case mix, utilization, or quality of care between hospitals and ASCs.

Impact on Healthcare Savings

The study’s findings are particularly pertinent given the ongoing discussions around healthcare savings and the implementation of site-neutral payment policies. The Actuarial Research Corporation’s research brief also underscored the potential for greater savings for Medicare beneficiaries and taxpayers.

It was noted that Medicare and its beneficiaries bear significantly higher costs when services are provided in off-campus hospital outpatient departments (HOPDs). Thus, the implementation of site-neutral policies, which has garnered bipartisan support, could potentially lead to substantial savings.

The study’s findings serve to further emphasize the need for transparent and equitable healthcare pricing. The significant price disparities observed in colonoscopy procedures call for a comprehensive review of payment policies and a move towards site-neutral payments to ensure affordable healthcare for all.

author

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

