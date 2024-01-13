en English
Education

Study Highlights Ineffectiveness of Current AAC Intervention Strategies for Autistic Children

author
By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 12, 2024 at 10:56 pm EST
Study Highlights Ineffectiveness of Current AAC Intervention Strategies for Autistic Children

In an illuminating study led by Meghan Wendelken, an assistant professor at Middle Tennessee State University, in collaboration with Diane Williams from Penn State, it has been revealed that current intervention strategies for teaching autistic children with little to no functional speech to use Augmentative and Alternative Communication (AAC) are far from effective, particularly in the sphere of social communication. The research, which was published in the prestigious journal Perspectives of the ASHA Special Interest Group, throws light on a significant gap in the methods and resources for teaching social communication aspects in the context of AAC.

Dissecting the Predominant Focus on Requesting Skills

The research underscores the fact that while AAC is undeniably essential for individuals with autism who do not develop sufficient speech, the focus of interventions has been overwhelmingly skewed towards teaching requesting skills. The study brings to the fore the glaring lack of attention given to teaching the nuances of social communication, such as the exchange of greetings.

Research Methodology and Findings

The study adopted a meticulous approach involving in-depth interviews with 13 speech-language pathologists who work closely with autistic children. The researchers adopted qualitative data analysis methods to identify the common challenges faced by these professionals in their day-to-day interactions with autistic children using AAC. The main hurdles encountered include the lack of progress in skill retention, insufficient guidance for developing communicative functions beyond requesting, and the difficulty in training communication partners such as parents and teachers.

Need for Improved Intervention Techniques

The research emphatically emphasizes the urgent need for improved intervention techniques that place more emphasis on social communication. In addition to this, the study also advocates the need for more effective training of communication partners to support the generalization of AAC skills in everyday life. Wendelken, who attributes her growth in this field to her mentors at Penn State, is currently engaged in researching the effectiveness of online training for communication partners to enhance AAC interventions.

Education
author

Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

