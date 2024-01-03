Study Highlights Burnout Among Medical Students, Effectiveness of Reflection-Based Intervention

Medical students, often under immense pressure to perform well in highly competitive environments, are susceptible to burnout, a condition marked by physical fatigue, cognitive weariness, and emotional exhaustion. A study conducted at Imperial College London investigated this phenomenon among early-year medical students and evaluated the impact of a reflection-based intervention on their awareness and experience of burnout.

Exploring Burnout Among Medical Students

The intervention consisted of two tutorials on burnout syndrome. These sessions covered the syndrome’s manifestations, its triggers, its effects, and strategies to manage it. These tutorials were integrated into the second-year medical curriculum. The students filled an anonymous form thrice during the year. This form included the Shirom-Melamed Burnout Measure (SMBM), a tool that assesses physical fatigue, cognitive weariness, and emotional exhaustion. A free-text question about current stressors was also part of the form.

Findings of the Study

The results revealed fluctuating levels of burnout. At the start, 30.8% of students met the criteria for severe burnout. In the second round, none of the students did, and in the third round, the figure stood at 16%. An online focus group was created to delve deeper into the students’ experiences of burnout and the value of the intervention.

Intervention’s Effectiveness and Future Implications

The study found the intervention effective in raising awareness about burnout. It uncovered the students’ wish to learn more about burnout prevention and their need for community support. The findings underline the high incidence of burnout among medical students and the urgent need for changes at the curriculum level. These changes should address the systemic issues that contribute to student burnout. The study emphasizes the importance of supporting medical student well-being and retention, especially in the light of the immense pressures on healthcare systems worldwide, further intensified by the COVID-19 pandemic.