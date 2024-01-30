Study Finds Motivational Interviewing Ineffective for Childhood Obesity During Pandemic

In a surprising turn of events, a study examining the efficacy of a motivational interviewing (MI) strategy in tackling childhood obesity during the COVID-19 pandemic revealed that the intervention failed to provide the expected benefits. Alarmingly, some children who were part of the intervention group experienced more weight gain compared to those receiving usual care (UC). Over the course of two years, a statistically significant but clinically ambiguous increase in BMI, approximately 0.5 units or 1 kg, was observed.

Scrutinizing the Unexpected Results

A myriad of potential explanations for this unexpected outcome were considered. One plausible theory is that despite previous positive findings in pilot and efficacy studies, MI, when paired with other elements of intervention, may not yield effective results for weight control in the studied age group. This theory aligns with outcomes from other MI studies conducted on overweight children that have demonstrated null effects. However, this explanation does not account for the counterproductive outcomes observed in the study.

Other Factors at Play

An alternative explanation could be an insufficient intervention dose or type III error. However, this theory does not stand up to scrutiny as dose-response analysis did not support it, and it fails to explain the reverse effect. One cannot rule out the possible role of limited intervention skills among pediatric clinicians, as their performance post-initial MI training demonstrated lower fidelity. Contrarily, registered dietitians (RDs), who mostly met competence criteria, did not show this trend.

Reflecting Real-world Application

Throughout the study, additional training was provided, mirroring the real-world application of the project. This study was unique in that it involved practices using a specific electronic health record (EHR) system and did not necessitate prior interest in MI. This could have had an influence on the overall results.

The study, published in Pediatrics, not only illuminates the inherent challenges in combatting childhood obesity but also underscores the necessity for further research and a comprehensive approach to address this global health issue.