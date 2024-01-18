en English
Health

Study Finds Link between Social Media Use and Teen Depression

author
By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 18, 2024 at 4:27 am EST
Study Finds Link between Social Media Use and Teen Depression

A new study by West Virginia University researchers has unearthed a potential correlation between social media usage and the development of depressive symptoms in teenagers. The research, which took into account the individual personalities of the users and their engagement with specific social media platforms, aimed to comprehend how personality traits might influence the impact of social media on the mental well-being of young people.

The Impact of TikTok on Teens

The findings of the study indicate a concerning association between the platform TikTok and an increase in depressive symptoms among teens, particularly those prone to negative thoughts during social media usage. The research, involving 237 participants aged between 14 and 16 years old, found that personality traits, especially extraversion, significantly influence how teenagers experience social media. The impact varied across platforms with TikTok, unlike Instagram and YouTube, being linked to higher depressive symptoms.

Individual Differences in Social Media Impact

The study’s conclusions underscore the importance of considering individual differences and the nature of the social media environment when evaluating the psychological effects of social media usage on teenagers. It suggests that extroverted teens may have more positive experiences on platforms like Instagram due to higher levels of interaction with friends, while passive usage of TikTok can lead to higher depressive symptoms. The study also shed light on the commonality of social comparison among adolescents, both online and offline.

Deeper Impact of Social Media

Further research has linked the time spent on social media with mental health issues such as depression, anxiety, and internalizing problems. Daily usage exceeding two hours has been associated with increased levels of psychological distress and depressed mood. Beyond these, constant exposure to images and videos on social media platforms can contribute to body dissatisfaction, eating disorders, and other serious mental health issues, particularly among teenage girls. The erosion of privacy and the potential for online behavior to have real-life consequences have raised additional concerns.

author

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

