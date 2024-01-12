en English
Health

Study Finds If/when-then Plans in Overdose Letters Can Influence Prescription Practices

By: Safak Costu
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:02 am EST
Los Angeles County prescribers of Schedule II-IV substances, whose patients have died of an opioid overdose, were the focus of a recent cluster randomized controlled trial. The study aimed to determine the influence of If/when-then plans included in fatal overdose notification letters on physician prescription practices. This groundbreaking trial saw the comparison of two types of notifications: a standard letter and a comparator letter with an If/when-then plan.

Intervention and Objectives

The letters in question informed the prescribers of their patient’s opioid-related overdoses while offering guidance on responsible prescribing. The If/when-then plan in the comparator letter provided prescribers with actionable advice for when they encountered patients with pain. The study’s primary objective was to observe changes in total weekly morphine milligram equivalents (MME) and diazepam milligram equivalents (DME) dispensed.

Data Collection and Analysis

Data regarding prescriptions was collected from California’s Controlled Substance Utilization Review and Evaluation System (CURES) and analyzed before and after the intervention. Secondary outcomes included the likelihood of prescribing high dosages of opioids and the probability of new patients receiving opioids or benzodiazepines.

Findings and Future Research

The study found that If/when-then plans moderated prescribing behaviors, thus suggesting a potential for such interventions to improve prescription practices. However, this is not a conclusion set in stone. Future research is needed to confirm these results and explore the impacts on patient outcomes. The University of Southern California’s Institutional Review Board ethically approved the study, and it was granted waivers for informed consent and HIPAA authorization.

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

