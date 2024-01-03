Study Explores Link Between Electrocardiographic LVH and Future Renal Function Decline

A recently concluded study has brought to light the potential link between electrocardiographic left ventricular hypertrophy (LVH) and the future decline of renal function within the general populace. LVH, an abnormality commonly detected in electrocardiograms, is often associated with older age, higher body mass index (BMI), smoking, hypertension, and albuminuria.

Study Parameters and Outcomes

The main focus of the study was to determine the likelihood of a decrease in eGFR (estimated glomerular filtration rate) of 25% or more from the baseline, dropping to less than 60 mL/min/1.73 m2. This benchmark is used to identify individuals at a heightened risk of developing chronic kidney disease (CKD) even before they reach stage G2. The study specifically excluded participants who had an eGFR of less than 60 mL/min/1.73 m2 at the baseline.

Findings and Implications

Results showcased that the incidence rate of renal function deterioration was significantly higher in the LVH group in comparison to the non-LVH group. Furthermore, a multivariate Cox regression analysis revealed a significant correlation between electrocardiographic LVH and the decline in renal function, holding true even when accounting for confounding factors like participant characteristics.

Subgroup analyses across different categories such as sex, age, BMI, hypertension status, systolic blood pressure, HbA1c, and urinary protein did not reveal any significant interaction with electrocardiographic LVH concerning the association with renal function decline. These findings suggest that electrocardiographic LVH could potentially serve as a useful tool for the early identification of individuals at high risk for CKD within the general population.

Study Limitations

However, the study does acknowledge certain limitations. These include the reliance on the Minnesota code for LVH criteria, varying intervals of health checkups, the self-reported nature of hypertension diagnosis, lack of medication data, and absence of quantitative assessments or echocardiogram parameters that could affect the results. The study concludes with the recommendation for further research to clarify the relationship between electrocardiographic LVH and renal function decline, especially considering LV mass.