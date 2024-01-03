Study Explores Link Between Class Size and Infectious Disease Absences

Shedding new light on the perennial debate about class sizes, a recent study extrapolates data from Tennessee’s Project STAR to examine the correlation between class size and absences due to contagious diseases. Project STAR (Student/Teacher Achievement Ratio), originally aimed at analyzing the effects of class size on academic outcomes, was a randomized controlled trial conducted from 1985 to 1989.

Project STAR and its Extension

Children from kindergarten through third grade were randomly assigned to small classes (13-17 students), regular-sized classes (22-26 students), or regular classes with a teacher’s aide. The recent study extends this analysis to the correlation between class size and absences due to infectious diseases, which significantly contribute to school absences. Absence data from the trial were merged with data from the 122 Cities Mortality Reporting System (CMRS), which provided pneumonia and influenza (PI) mortality rates as a proxy for community influenza prevalence.

Analytical Methods

The study employed linear mixed models to estimate the effects of class size on absences, factoring in school and grade fixed effects, as well as child-specific random effects. It also examined the interaction between class size and community PI mortality rates to assess if smaller class sizes had a greater impact on reducing absences in communities and times with higher infection rates.

Implications of the Study

The analysis was directed at determining whether reducing class sizes could alleviate the spread of influenza and related school absences, particularly during periods of high community prevalence of the virus. This research holds profound implications in the wake of the recent pandemic, where strategies to curtail viral transmission in schools have become paramount. It also casts light on policies like the Biden administration’s proposal to hire new teachers to reduce class sizes and the rationale behind class size reduction in lowering the probability of infection.