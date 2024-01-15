en English
Health

Study Evaluates Financial and Health Impacts of Water Fluoridation in England

author
By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:30 am EST
Study Evaluates Financial and Health Impacts of Water Fluoridation in England

A groundbreaking study by a group of researchers from the University of Manchester, backed by the National Institute for Health and Care Research, has shed new light on the financial and health impacts of drinking water fluoridation programmes in England. The study, the most comprehensive of its kind, scrutinized the dental health of 6.4 million adults and adolescents.

Water Fluoridation and NHS Savings

The investigation revealed that existing water fluoridation strategies resulted in public sector savings of £16.9 million between 2010 and 2020. This can be attributed to a 3% reduction in invasive dental treatments and a 2% decrease in the number of decayed, missing, and filled teeth in individuals receiving optimally fluoridated water. Interestingly, the research did not find strong evidence to suggest that water fluoridation effectively reduced social disparities in dental health.

Cost-effectiveness of Fluoridation Programmes

Approximately six million people in England enjoy access to optimally fluoridated water. This research aimed to gauge the benefits of fluoridation against the backdrop of widespread availability of fluoride toothpaste and other dental care products. The study indicated that while water fluoridation still yields a positive return on investment for the public sector, the benefits are diminishing compared to the past, and the cost-recovery for new schemes is not guaranteed.

Importance of Sugar Consumption Management

Besides the evaluation of fluoridation programmes, the research underscored the significance of managing sugar intake as a complementary policy to address tooth decay. The study’s findings bring to light the need for further research to comprehend the benefits of water fluoridation in adults, particularly as more people are retaining their teeth into old age. It also emphasized the importance of evaluating the costs and benefits of water fluoridation in the light of the availability of fluoride toothpastes and other preventive measures.

author

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

