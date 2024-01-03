en English
Health

Study Discovers Connection between Inhibitory Control, Mood, and Psychological Resilience

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 5:32 am EST
A groundbreaking study led by the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, in collaboration with the Medical Corps of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), has uncovered a profound link between psychological resilience, mood variations, and inhibitory control (IC). IC is the cognitive ability that allows individuals to regulate their impulses, behaviors, and emotions, enabling them to respond thoughtfully rather than reactively.

Investigating IC and Resilience in Real-World Settings

Published in Nature’s Scientific Reports, this unique study ventured beyond traditional lab-based research, probing daily variations in IC and its relationship with resilience in real-life settings. The research involved 144 IDF soldiers during their basic combat training. The participants were subjected to daily emotional state reporting and IC tests via an app.

Psychological Resilience as a Moderator

The findings revealed a significant correlation between IC and mood dynamics. Improved IC was associated with better mood. However, this positive influence was more pronounced in individuals with higher baseline psychological resilience. This suggests that psychological resilience can moderate the relationship between IC and mood dynamics, underscoring its crucial role in the interplay between cognitive processes and emotional states on a daily basis.

Implications for Mental Health Interventions

The study’s findings deepen our understanding of the mechanisms of resilience. They indicate that resilient behavior is influenced by both cognitive control and emotional regulation. This knowledge could have significant implications for mental health interventions and stress management strategies, potentially improving the effectiveness of treatments and preventative measures.

As we continue to grapple with the psychological impacts of global crises such as the COVID-19 pandemic, studies like this become increasingly vital. They pave the way for more nuanced, comprehensive approaches to mental health and resilience, helping us better navigate the challenges of tomorrow.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

