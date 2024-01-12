en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Study Debunks Cardiovascular Concerns Associated with Antiviral Drug TAF

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 7:37 am EST
Study Debunks Cardiovascular Concerns Associated with Antiviral Drug TAF

In a groundbreaking study from Korea’s Asan Medical Center, researchers have debunked previous concerns regarding the cardiovascular safety of the antiviral drug, tenofovir alafenamide fumarate (TAF), often used in the treatment of chronic hepatitis B. The study’s results have offered a fresh perspective on the long-term use of this antiviral medication, traditionally viewed with caution due to potential cardiovascular risks.

Understanding the Concerns

Before this study, the medical community harbored concerns about TAF’s cardiovascular safety due to its lack of effect on lipid markers. Unlike its predecessor, tenofovir disoproxil fumarate (TDF), which is known to reduce lipid markers such as total cholesterol, HDL cholesterol, and LDL cholesterol, TAF did not exhibit similar effects, raising red flags about potential cardiovascular risks.

The Study and Its Findings

The research team, led by Professor Choi Jong-gi and Dr. Hong Hye-yeon, delved into this concern by analyzing the incidence of cardiovascular events in a substantial cohort of 4,124 patients. These patients, treated with either TDF or TAF, were under observation from 2012 to 2022. The study found 37 cardiovascular events in the TDF group and five in the TAF group, observed over 15,527 person-years. However, even after an in-depth propensity score matching to account for comorbidities, the cumulative incidence rates between TAF and TDF showed no statistically significant differences.

Implications for Chronic Hepatitis B Treatment

The study’s conclusions are a leap towards safe, long-term treatment for chronic hepatitis B. TAF, despite earlier concerns, does not increase the risk of cardiovascular events in patients with chronic hepatitis B. These findings, published in the esteemed journal Clinical and Molecular Hepatology, have significant implications for future treatment protocols, potentially altering the course of chronic hepatitis B treatment.

0
Health Science & Technology South Korea
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Health

See more
16 seconds ago
Irish Man's 81 Pint Drinking Marathon: Health Experts Sound Alarm
Sean Bryan, a 33-year-old security guard from Kilkenny, Ireland, has catapulted into the spotlight for a staggering feat of alcohol consumption: downing 81 pints of Guinness over a single weekend. This marathon drinking session, which he chronicled via Facebook, saw him guzzling beers from Friday afternoon to 9 pm on New Year’s Eve, amassing a
Irish Man's 81 Pint Drinking Marathon: Health Experts Sound Alarm
Bon Secours Launches New Adolescent Behavioral Health Facility
8 mins ago
Bon Secours Launches New Adolescent Behavioral Health Facility
The Silent Struggle: Unmasking the Epidemic of Pelvic Organ Prolapse
10 mins ago
The Silent Struggle: Unmasking the Epidemic of Pelvic Organ Prolapse
Decline in Blood Lead Levels Tied to Cardiovascular Health Improvements in American Indian Adults
4 mins ago
Decline in Blood Lead Levels Tied to Cardiovascular Health Improvements in American Indian Adults
Convoy of Lorries to Honor 12-Year-Old Daisy Bull in Unique Funeral Procession
6 mins ago
Convoy of Lorries to Honor 12-Year-Old Daisy Bull in Unique Funeral Procession
Bombay High Court Awaits Replies on Petition for Living Will Custodians
6 mins ago
Bombay High Court Awaits Replies on Petition for Living Will Custodians
Latest Headlines
World News
The Fourteenth Amendment Controversy: Donald Trump's Presidential Eligibility Under Scrutiny
16 seconds
The Fourteenth Amendment Controversy: Donald Trump's Presidential Eligibility Under Scrutiny
Irish Man's 81 Pint Drinking Marathon: Health Experts Sound Alarm
17 seconds
Irish Man's 81 Pint Drinking Marathon: Health Experts Sound Alarm
Hunter Biden's Unexpected Appearance Ignites Controversy at House Hearing
3 mins
Hunter Biden's Unexpected Appearance Ignites Controversy at House Hearing
Digital Mobilization: The Evolution of Protest Movements in Germany
3 mins
Digital Mobilization: The Evolution of Protest Movements in Germany
Decline in Blood Lead Levels Tied to Cardiovascular Health Improvements in American Indian Adults
4 mins
Decline in Blood Lead Levels Tied to Cardiovascular Health Improvements in American Indian Adults
Double-Overtime Thriller: Illawarra Hawks Edge Out Tasmania JackJumpers
5 mins
Double-Overtime Thriller: Illawarra Hawks Edge Out Tasmania JackJumpers
Political Tensions Simmer in Maharashtra: NCP Leader Jitendra Awhad at the Centre of Controversy
5 mins
Political Tensions Simmer in Maharashtra: NCP Leader Jitendra Awhad at the Centre of Controversy
Convoy of Lorries to Honor 12-Year-Old Daisy Bull in Unique Funeral Procession
6 mins
Convoy of Lorries to Honor 12-Year-Old Daisy Bull in Unique Funeral Procession
Ayushmann Khurrana to Star as Sourav Ganguly in Upcoming Biopic
6 mins
Ayushmann Khurrana to Star as Sourav Ganguly in Upcoming Biopic
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
42 mins
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
UK Pledges Unprecedented Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
1 hour
UK Pledges Unprecedented Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
1 hour
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
Belle Meade PD Leverages Tech to Transform Crime-Fighting
2 hours
Belle Meade PD Leverages Tech to Transform Crime-Fighting
California's Bold Green Mandate: All New Trucks to be Zero-Emission by 2036
2 hours
California's Bold Green Mandate: All New Trucks to be Zero-Emission by 2036
Ross Dress for Less Settles Lawsuit Over Alleged Workplace Harassment
4 hours
Ross Dress for Less Settles Lawsuit Over Alleged Workplace Harassment
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
5 hours
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
18 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
19 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app