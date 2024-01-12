Study Debunks Cardiovascular Concerns Associated with Antiviral Drug TAF

In a groundbreaking study from Korea’s Asan Medical Center, researchers have debunked previous concerns regarding the cardiovascular safety of the antiviral drug, tenofovir alafenamide fumarate (TAF), often used in the treatment of chronic hepatitis B. The study’s results have offered a fresh perspective on the long-term use of this antiviral medication, traditionally viewed with caution due to potential cardiovascular risks.

Understanding the Concerns

Before this study, the medical community harbored concerns about TAF’s cardiovascular safety due to its lack of effect on lipid markers. Unlike its predecessor, tenofovir disoproxil fumarate (TDF), which is known to reduce lipid markers such as total cholesterol, HDL cholesterol, and LDL cholesterol, TAF did not exhibit similar effects, raising red flags about potential cardiovascular risks.

The Study and Its Findings

The research team, led by Professor Choi Jong-gi and Dr. Hong Hye-yeon, delved into this concern by analyzing the incidence of cardiovascular events in a substantial cohort of 4,124 patients. These patients, treated with either TDF or TAF, were under observation from 2012 to 2022. The study found 37 cardiovascular events in the TDF group and five in the TAF group, observed over 15,527 person-years. However, even after an in-depth propensity score matching to account for comorbidities, the cumulative incidence rates between TAF and TDF showed no statistically significant differences.

Implications for Chronic Hepatitis B Treatment

The study’s conclusions are a leap towards safe, long-term treatment for chronic hepatitis B. TAF, despite earlier concerns, does not increase the risk of cardiovascular events in patients with chronic hepatitis B. These findings, published in the esteemed journal Clinical and Molecular Hepatology, have significant implications for future treatment protocols, potentially altering the course of chronic hepatitis B treatment.