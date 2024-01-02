en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Study Confirms Ixekizumab’s Long-Term Efficacy and Safety for Psoriasis Patients

author
By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: January 2, 2024 at 3:39 pm EST
Study Confirms Ixekizumab’s Long-Term Efficacy and Safety for Psoriasis Patients

In a breakthrough study, researcher Luca Mastorino, MD, from the Dermatologic Clinic of the University of Turin in Italy, has confirmed the long-term safety and efficacy of the drug ixekizumab for patients struggling with moderate-to-severe psoriasis or psoriatic arthritis (PsA). Conducted over a span of five years, the study offers encouraging news for the medical fraternity and patients worldwide.

Exploring The Real-World Efficacy of Ixekizumab

The research was a singular centre, retrospective clinical exploration that critically examined the efficacy, survival, and safety of ixekizumab over an extensive period of 260 weeks. The study’s subjects were patients who had received a minimum of one dose of ixekizumab between January 2017 and March 2021. The follow-up stretched until April 2023, and the standard dosing procedure for plaque psoriasis was applied.

Unveiling Key Findings

Crucial discoveries from the study include a drug survival rate of 65.5% at the 260-week mark, indicating the persistent effectiveness of the treatment. The study also identified a quick response to the treatment as a significant indicator of long-term response. Furthermore, the Body Mass Index (BMI) was marked as the primary factor influencing the early attainment of treatment endpoints.

Confirming Safety of Ixekizumab

Importantly, throughout the study’s duration, no severe adverse events were reported, substantiating the safety of ixekizumab as a long-term treatment option. These findings not only echo the results of previous phase-3 clinical trials but also provide invaluable real-world data on the long-term use of ixekizumab.

The results of this study will undoubtedly open new pathways in the treatment of moderate-to-severe psoriasis or psoriatic arthritis, offering hope to countless patients globally.

0
Health Italy
author

Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to partner with some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Leveraging Chest CT Scans for COVID-19 Detection: A Study in Focus

By Momen Zellmi

Sheep as a Potential Model for Sickle Cell Disease Research

By Mahnoor Jehangir

UCHealth Foundation Offers $315K in Healthcare Grants for Routt and Moffat Counties

By Aqsa Younas Rana

A New Year in Review: Richmond, Kentucky's Notable Events and Developments

By Geeta Pillai

Miami Launches Ground-breaking Mental Health and Diversion Center ...
@Health · 4 mins
Miami Launches Ground-breaking Mental Health and Diversion Center ...
heart comment 0
Agnes Welch: The Visionary Behind Baltimore’s Trans Fat Ban

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Agnes Welch: The Visionary Behind Baltimore's Trans Fat Ban
Google’s Sleep Sensing: From Free Preview to Uncertain Future

By Israel Ojoko

Google's Sleep Sensing: From Free Preview to Uncertain Future
The Rising Burnout Among Women Juggling Jobs and Caregiving Roles

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

The Rising Burnout Among Women Juggling Jobs and Caregiving Roles
Lexington Fire Department Calls for New Recruits Amid Shortage

By BNN Correspondents

Lexington Fire Department Calls for New Recruits Amid Shortage
Latest Headlines
World News
New Year, New Faces: New Palestine Town Council Begins 2024 with Fresh Composition
8 seconds
New Year, New Faces: New Palestine Town Council Begins 2024 with Fresh Composition
Michael Hudson Discusses Geopolitics, BRICS, and Economic Apartheid
18 seconds
Michael Hudson Discusses Geopolitics, BRICS, and Economic Apartheid
Kansas City Royals on the Verge of a Potential Downtown Shift
1 min
Kansas City Royals on the Verge of a Potential Downtown Shift
Political Showdown: Haley's Super PAC Targets DeSantis Amid Iowa Ad Wars
1 min
Political Showdown: Haley's Super PAC Targets DeSantis Amid Iowa Ad Wars
Israel's Supreme Court Strikes Down Controversial Law Amidst Gaza War
1 min
Israel's Supreme Court Strikes Down Controversial Law Amidst Gaza War
Leveraging Chest CT Scans for COVID-19 Detection: A Study in Focus
1 min
Leveraging Chest CT Scans for COVID-19 Detection: A Study in Focus
Bold Predictions for 2024 Golf Season: Big Wins, Stellar Performances, and Policy Shifts
2 mins
Bold Predictions for 2024 Golf Season: Big Wins, Stellar Performances, and Policy Shifts
Sheep as a Potential Model for Sickle Cell Disease Research
2 mins
Sheep as a Potential Model for Sickle Cell Disease Research
Trump's Super PAC Targets Nikki Haley in a Multi-million Dollar Offensive
2 mins
Trump's Super PAC Targets Nikki Haley in a Multi-million Dollar Offensive
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
3 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
3 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
3 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
3 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
3 hours
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
3 hours
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
4 hours
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
4 hours
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized
4 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app