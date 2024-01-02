Study Confirms Ixekizumab’s Long-Term Efficacy and Safety for Psoriasis Patients

In a breakthrough study, researcher Luca Mastorino, MD, from the Dermatologic Clinic of the University of Turin in Italy, has confirmed the long-term safety and efficacy of the drug ixekizumab for patients struggling with moderate-to-severe psoriasis or psoriatic arthritis (PsA). Conducted over a span of five years, the study offers encouraging news for the medical fraternity and patients worldwide.

Exploring The Real-World Efficacy of Ixekizumab

The research was a singular centre, retrospective clinical exploration that critically examined the efficacy, survival, and safety of ixekizumab over an extensive period of 260 weeks. The study’s subjects were patients who had received a minimum of one dose of ixekizumab between January 2017 and March 2021. The follow-up stretched until April 2023, and the standard dosing procedure for plaque psoriasis was applied.

Unveiling Key Findings

Crucial discoveries from the study include a drug survival rate of 65.5% at the 260-week mark, indicating the persistent effectiveness of the treatment. The study also identified a quick response to the treatment as a significant indicator of long-term response. Furthermore, the Body Mass Index (BMI) was marked as the primary factor influencing the early attainment of treatment endpoints.

Confirming Safety of Ixekizumab

Importantly, throughout the study’s duration, no severe adverse events were reported, substantiating the safety of ixekizumab as a long-term treatment option. These findings not only echo the results of previous phase-3 clinical trials but also provide invaluable real-world data on the long-term use of ixekizumab.

The results of this study will undoubtedly open new pathways in the treatment of moderate-to-severe psoriasis or psoriatic arthritis, offering hope to countless patients globally.