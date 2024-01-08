en English
Health

Study Challenges Established Theories on SARS-CoV-2 Evolutionary Origins

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 8, 2024 at 11:58 pm EST
A recent study in Scientific Reports has challenged long-held beliefs about the evolutionary origins of the SARS-CoV-2 virus. The research, which used Bayesian phylogenetic analyses of over 100 viral genomes from humans, pangolins, civets, and bats, suggests that the most common ancestor of Sarbecovirus strains already had the traits necessary to infect humans. This finding contradicts previous hypotheses that the virus’s ability to infect human cells arose from genetic recombination events with bat and pangolin viruses.

Unraveling the Origins

The study observed numerous recombination events involving batRhinolophus species, but it ultimately supported a non-recombinant origin for the RBD variable loop. This discovery marks a crucial first step in understanding the evolutionary history of SARS-CoV-2, indicating that the ancestral virus was a generalist pathogen capable of infecting a variety of mammalian hosts.

Tracing the Ancestral Traits

The research suggests that the ability to bind to human ACE2 receptors, a critical factor in the virus’s transmissibility and severity, may be an ancestral trait of Sarbecoviruses. While the study’s computational constraints restricted the full scope of the data, these findings provide new insights into the virus’s past. The research points towards natural emergence and convergence as more likely explanations for the infectivity traits of SARS-CoV-2, rather than recombination.

Implication for Future Research

The findings could have far-reaching implications for vaccine development and outbreak preparedness. The study also discovered remarkable intra-host genetic diversity of SARS-CoV-2 in advanced HIV infection. It suggests that adaptive intra-host SARS-CoV-2 evolution in this setting may contribute to the emergence of new variants of concern (VOCs). Understanding the evolutionary origins of the virus may help in predicting its future adaptations and devising strategies to mitigate them.

Health Science & Technology
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

